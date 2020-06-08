News

Democrats in U.S. House and Senate reveal new legislation for police reform

20 hours ago
Alma Adams

G.K. Butterfield

David Price

Over 100 Congressional Democrats came together today to co-sponsor the “Justice in Policing Act of 2020.” This legislation would ban police use of chokeholds, bar “no-knock” warrants, and set up a national database of police misconduct, among many other reforms.

The legislation was sponsored in the House by Representative Karen Bass (D-CA), Chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). It was sponsored in the Senate by Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

All three North Carolina Democratic representatives to the U.S. House—David Price, G. K. Butterfield, and Alma Adams—signed on as co-sponsors.

A number of civil rights organizations, including the NAACP, the National Urban League, and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, expressed support for the bill. But the ACLU, while praising aspects of the bill, wrote in a press release that the legislation does not go far enough.

“The bill introduced today takes significant steps to protect people and ensure accountability against police violence. But the legislation also provides hundreds of millions more to law enforcement, and for the ACLU, that’s a nonstarter,” wrote Kanya Bennett, senior legislative counsel at the ACLU.

You can read the ACLU’s full statement here.

The full text of the bill is available here.

