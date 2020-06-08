Duke history professor: Today’s police protests are rooted in America’s constitutional order

If you get a chance, try to check out a column that ran on the opinion pages of the Washington Post yesterday by Duke University history professor, Laura F. Edwards. The Post maintains a paywall, so you may have trouble getting access to the entire essay right away, but Edwards’ central point is that the police protests currently taking place across the nation are rooted in (and have a deep and important connection to) the American constitutional order.

As the headline puts it: “The Constitution demands police accountability: Protesters have a right to oversight on police powers.” Here are a few excerpts:

“The legal concept of the police actually expressed the long-standing expectation that governing officials should respond to all the people they governed. Local courts in colonial North America, for instance, dealt with a range of complaints from a variety of people, not because officials were less biased than today, but because of expectations about police powers: It was their job to address abuses of power to maintain order and retain legitimacy. In theory, then, ‘the police’ — as a legal concept — gave even those on society’s margins a say in how they were governed. At the time of the revolution, professional police forces, as we know them today, did not exist. There were militias, which consisted of men in local communities. But they mobilized only in times of crisis. There were also slave patrols, which required white men to participate in the maintenance of slavery. Those groups exercised police powers — in the case of slave patrols, at the behest of those in power. But they were not “the police.” That term covered the welfare of all people, and could be mobilized even by those on society’s margins.”

Edwards then goes on to explain how — particularly during the early decades of the American experiment — many state constitutions specifically vested authority over the police in “the people.” She also shows how this authority was effectively exercised — often by quite average people — as they brought their complaints and demands on matters large and small to the attention of the courts and elected officials.

In the 19th Century, Edwards says, there was a general pushback by the elites against what she calls the “expansive and participatory” oversight of police. Police forces were professionalized and state constitutions that had specifically vested authority in the general public were “toned down.”

But, Edwards concludes, this ought to be far from the end of the discussion. As she puts it:

“But, in theory, our governing officials and those police forces were — and still are — accountable to the people. That’s why this original constitutional understanding of policing is so critical. The demands of people protesting today have strong legal and historical backing. We live in a constitutional order where police power belongs to the people, and it’s time to fulfill this constitutional guarantee.”