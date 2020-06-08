COVID-19, Higher Ed, News

UNC-Chapel Hill petition over return to on-campus instruction signed by more than 600

By
24 hours ago
UNC-Chapel Hill instructors are submitting a petition to administration this week that calls for specific protections as the school prepares to return to on-campus instruction August 10.

The Bell Tower on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The petition, launched last week, has been signed by 666 instructors. It asks the administration to ensure:

  • No instructor will be required to teach in person or be required to disclose personal health concerns.
  • All members of the UNC-CH community will be required to wear masks and practice physical distancing in classrooms and public settings.
  • All staff, students and faculty on campus will be tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 in the first weeks of classes and that the school develops a plan for regular and ongoing testing.

The Faculty Executive Committee will meet via video conference this afternoon, where it will hear from students, health experts and administrators.

Faculty have for weeks expressed frustration that campus and system leaders have not included them in plans for returning students to campus and have not properly addressed their concerns about resuming in-person instruction while the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing.

