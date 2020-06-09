UNC System forming task force to examine racial equity issues

On Monday the chairs of the UNC Faculty and Staff Assemblies and president of the UNC Association of Student Governments called on the UNC Board of Governors to respond to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police and the resulting international protests against police violence and racial inequity.

On Tuesday, Interim UNC System President Bill Roper and UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey responded, announcing the creation of a task force to examine racial equity issues and make recommendations to the system for addressing them.

From the system’s letter establishing the task force:

“George Floyd died a horrible, violent, and unjust death at the hands of a white police officer,” they wrote. “This immoral and indefensible act cries out for justice and compels all of us fully to recognize and grapple with our country’s history of racism and oppression that has so often resulted in violence. As members of the University community, it is our obligation and responsibility to do the hard work needed to address inequities in the UNC System for the benefit of students, faculty, staff, and all North Carolinians. We are pleased to announce that the UNC System Equity Task Force is being established as a six-member special committee of the Board of Governors, with each of you as members, joined by Board of Governors members Darrell Allison (Chair), Kellie Blue (Vice Chair), and Anna Nelson (Vice Chair). The UNC System Office will provide staff and resources needed to support the important work of this task force. We ask that the task force do the following:

Meet with student, faculty, and staff groups to discuss issues of race and equity in the UNC System and all tangible steps that can be taken across the UNC System in pursuit of equity and understanding;

Gather, explore, and develop recommendations, suggestions, and feedback;

Prepare a report to the Board of Governors, to include a list of recommendations and action steps in priority order; and

Present the report to the chair of the Board of Governors and the president by October 2.We look forward to working with you on this important project for the future of the UNC System.”

The task force is just one of a number of seven actions called for by the student, faculty and staff leaders.

From their Monday letter: