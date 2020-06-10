News

George Floyd’s brother: ‘Make sure that he is more than another face on a T-shirt’

By
40 mins ago
Leave a comment
In News

WASHINGTON — George Floyd’s younger brother, Philonise Floyd, pleaded with lawmakers on Capitol Hill Wednesday to ensure that his brother didn’t die in vain.

“I can’t tell you the kind of pain you feel when you watch something like that. When you watch your big brother, who you looked up to your whole entire life die, die begging for his mom,” Philonise Floyd testified at a U.S. House hearing on police reform.

George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis last month has sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racial discrimination.

“I couldn’t take care of George that day he was killed, but maybe by speaking with you today, I can make sure that his death will not be in vain,” Philonise Floyd said. “To make sure that he is more than another face on a T-shirt, more than another name on a list that won’t stop growing.”

He implored lawmakers: “Honor George and make the necessary changes that make law enforcement the solution and not the problem.”

Congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation earlier this week that aims to dramatically overhaul law enforcement. It would increase police accountability, bar racial profiling and boost transparency surrounding officers’ actions.

“This is Congress’s most comprehensive effort in decades to substantially address police misconduct,” said Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

But while she welcomed law enforcement legislation, “policing reform alone is not going to solve the crisis that we’re in today,” she said. She urged leaders to “envision a new paradigm” that involves shrinking the footprint of the criminal legal system in the lives of people of color and increasing investment in social services.

“When we stop using criminal justice policy as social policy, we will make communities safer and more prosperous,” Gupta said.

Although House Democrats are expected to pass the wide-ranging police reform bill in the coming weeks, it faces dim prospects of clearing the GOP-led Senate. There, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has asked Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina to take the lead on a police reform package.

Scott wrote on Twitter Tuesday that he would soon release details on a police reform and retraining package. “I am hopeful that this legislation will bring much-needed solutions,” he said.

Democrats calling for massive overhauls are urging their colleagues to fundamentally rethink the nature of policing.

Rep. Karen Bass, a California Democrat and the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, told lawmakers Wednesday that if the Democratic-backed bill had been law, “George Floyd would be alive because chokeholds would be banned.”

Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police officers in Louisville, Ky., in March, “would be alive because no-knock warrants for drugs would be banned,” Bass added. Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old killed by police in Cleveland in 2014, “would have graduated high school this May.”

‘Defund the police’ 

President Donald Trump and GOP congressional leaders are seizing upon the “defund the police” movement to attack Democrats as the November elections approach.

“The vast, vast majority of law enforcement officers are responsible, hardworking, heroic first responders,” Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said at Wednesday’s hearing. Americans, he said, “know it is pure insanity to defund the police. And the fact that my Democrat colleagues won’t speak out against this crazy policy is just that — frightening.”

Trump praised Jordan’s comments on Twitter Wednesday and used the opportunity to slam the Democratic presidential nominee. “This Radical Left agenda is not going to happen. Sleepy Joe Biden will be (already is) pulled all the way Left. Many, like Minneapolis, want to close their Police Departments. Crazy!” Trump tweeted.

There’s a debate among advocates who want to “defund the police” about exactly what that would mean. Some are calling for steep cuts to police budgets while channeling that cash into social service programs; others want to eliminate police departments entirely.

Biden’s campaign told The New York Times this week that he is opposed to cutting police funding and believes more spending is necessary to help improve law enforcement and community policing.

Democrats accuse the GOP of using the debate to distract voters.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, told reporters on Wednesday that Trump and congressional Republicans “are going to play with that term ‘defund the police’ as if Democrats want to eliminate police departments. That’s clearly not true, but that’s what they’ll say.”

Brown added, “Defunding police doesn’t mean we disband police departments. It doesn’t mean we don’t spend money for law enforcement. It means we start thinking more about training police, about discipline, about making sure that mental health services are available in communities and some things aren’t police work that have kind of been defined that way.”

Possibly related posts:

  1. Democrats in U.S. House and Senate reveal new legislation for police reform
  2. Some images and initial observations from downtown Raleigh this morning
  3. State lawmaker provides starting list of necessary police reforms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Trump plans July 4th celebration despite pandemic

WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t upended President ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Primary in race to replace Meadows will test pandemic voting plans

WASHINGTON — The North Carolina State Board of Elections pleaded “urgently” just weeks ago for lawma [...]

Monday numbers: UNC-Chapel Hill’s planned return to campus

As the 17 schools in the UNC System prepare to bring students back to campuses this fall, each is ma [...]

PW exclusive: Inside the state Supreme Court’s landmark Racial Justice Act ruling

When Andrew Darrin Ramseur, a Black man, walked into court in Iredell County on May 10, 2010 to face [...]

Experts see a dire warning for North Carolina in new climate crisis numbers

State officials release "resilience plan," but political will remains in question In addit [...]

Surely now, North Carolina will end executions for good

The timing of the North Carolina Supreme Court’s June 5th ruling couldn’t have been more appropriate [...]

Where are the pink pussy hats when Black women are dying?

This past week’s #BlackoutTuesday was a day to center the voices of Black people and amplify their s [...]

Taking his ball and leaving…

The post Taking his ball and leaving… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Report: NC’s failure to expand Medicaid constitutes “violence against the poor”

In late 2016, the North Carolina Poverty Research Fund issued a significant report on state access t [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch