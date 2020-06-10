NC lawmakers need to stop pretending to be public health experts

What’s next — a bill from the General Assembly directing physicians how to conduct heart procedures? A new law that micromanages airplane safety inspections?

Come to think of it, the meddlers on Jones Street have long since tried to head down similar roads with their repeated efforts to tell physicians how they should provide reproductive health care to women and how scientists should study and report on the climate crisis (and ignore sea-level rise). So it comes as little surprise that some of the honorables have now determined that they should be the “deciders” when it comes to fundamental public health questions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

As you’ve probably heard by now, legislative leaders have been doing their best to further endanger public health and safety by trying to force the reopening of bars and gyms. Now, apparently, they may even try to tell hospitals what do when it comes to allowing visitors.

Earth to the Republicans running the General Assembly: The pandemic in North Carolina is still peaking. The rush to reopen (however much all of us might wish it were possible) is a recipe for illness and death.

Scientists now report that safety orders of the kind Gov. Cooper and his health team have implemented have prevented 60 million additional infections in this country — 60 MILLION! If you think the economy is struggling now, just imagine the chaos that those numbers would have brought on.

As a recent lead editorial in the Winston-Salem Journal put it in endorsing Cooper’s sober refusal to cave in to President Trump’s bullying over the GOP convention:

In short, the focus should remain on saving lives.