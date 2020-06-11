Gov. Cooper tests negative for COVID as NC hospitalizations hit another high

Governor Roy Cooper revealed Thursday afternoon that he tested negative for COVID-19.

The governor took the test earlier this week as a precaution after wading into a crowd of peaceful protesters in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

My COVID-19 test results have come back negative, and I have had no symptoms. I encourage anyone who has been in a crowd to get tested even if you have no symptoms. You can find a site here. – RChttps://t.co/SWULcToRaI — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 11, 2020

State Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen urged all protesters this week to make time to get tested, as many people spreading the virus are asymptomatic.

North Carolina has tripled its daily testing average over the past month, and now has about 400 sites available across the state to get tested.

Click below to hear Dr. Cohen explain who should be tested:

On Thursday, North Carolina reported another 1,310 new cases of COVID-19 with 812 people hospitalized, a new high.