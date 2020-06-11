COVID-19, News

Gov. Cooper tests negative for COVID as NC hospitalizations hit another high

By
12 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

Governor Roy Cooper revealed Thursday afternoon that he tested negative for COVID-19.

The governor took the test earlier this week as a precaution after wading into a crowd of peaceful protesters in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen urged all protesters this week to make time to get tested, as many people spreading the virus are asymptomatic.

North Carolina has tripled its daily testing average over the past month, and now has about 400 sites available across the state to get tested.

Click below to hear Dr. Cohen explain who should be tested:

On Thursday, North Carolina reported another 1,310 new cases of COVID-19 with 812 people hospitalized, a new high.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

As schools prepare to reopen, state health officials say key COVID-19 metrics heading in the wrong direction

With public schools poised to open in mid-August, ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
With state elections bill sleight of hand, GOP seeks to revive enjoined voter ID law

Republicans add language in effort to circumvent two court injunctions; final vote today What starte [...]

NCDOT apologizes to Durham leaders for failing to inform them about proposed Dominion pipeline along American Tobacco Trail

Yet a mid-level Durham employee knew about the proposal in 2018 but never informed city leaders. The [...]

Primary in race to replace Meadows will test pandemic voting plans

WASHINGTON — The North Carolina State Board of Elections pleaded “urgently” just weeks ago for lawma [...]

Monday numbers: UNC-Chapel Hill’s planned return to campus

As the 17 schools in the UNC System prepare to bring students back to campuses this fall, each is ma [...]

Why NC needs to hit the pause on school choice until we meet students’ basic needs

When you’re stuck in a hole, the best advice is to stop digging. Few would dispute that North Caroli [...]

Surely now, North Carolina will end executions for good

The timing of the North Carolina Supreme Court’s June 5th ruling couldn’t have been more appropriate [...]

Where are the pink pussy hats when Black women are dying?

This past week’s #BlackoutTuesday was a day to center the voices of Black people and amplify their s [...]

Taking his ball and leaving…

The post Taking his ball and leaving… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch