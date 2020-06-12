Common Cause responds to final approval of election reform bill

Gov. Roy Cooper signed House Bil 1169 into law today. Though the measure became entangled in a last minute effort by Republicans to resurrect their enjoined voter ID law, voting rights/good government advocates are claiming victory and dismissing the voter ID push as, in effect, too little, too late.

Cooper issued the following statement as he approved the bill:

“Making sure elections are safe and secure is more important than ever during this pandemic, and this funding is crucial to that effort. This legislation makes some other positive changes, but much more work is needed to ensure everyone’s right to vote is protected.”

And the following statement was issued by Common Cause NC this afternoon: