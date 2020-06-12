Environment

Swim alert: Sound Rivers announces areas with high levels of bacteria

By
2 hours ago
In Environment

(Stock photo)

During this week’s sampling, Sound Rivers has found that three sites in the Upper Neuse watershed showed high levels of fecal bacteria. The bacteria tested for E. coli can be found in freshwater and is a good indicator of recent fecal contamination.

The levels of fecal bacteria at these sites exceeded the recommended state and federal criteria for recreation: Buffaloe Road Canoe Launch, Poole Road Canoe Launch, and Milburnie Park Canoe Launch. It is recommended that recreational users and visitors avoid or practice caution at or near these sites, as there is an increased risk of gastrointestinal illness and skin infections.

To find out more about water quality in your area, go to www.soundrivers.org/swimguide or text ‘SWIM’ to 33222 for weekly water quality text updates. Para recibir alertas de texto en español, mande el mensaje “NADAR” a 33222.

