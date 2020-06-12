Tillis refuses to buck Trump on Confederate names, even as other Senate Republicans do

In case you missed it yesterday, U.S. Senate Republicans — that’s right, U.S. Senate Republicans! — advanced a measure that would take the names of Confederate generals off of U.S. military installations like Fort Bragg.
As CNN reported:
A Senate plan to remove names of Confederate leaders on military assets has sharply divided Republicans — and has now put a GOP-led panel at odds with the White House at a time of a wide-ranging re-examination of race in the United States.
The amendment, offered by Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, calls for the removal of names of Confederate leaders from all military assets — whether it’s a base, installation, facility, aircraft, ship, plane or type of equipment — within three years. The plan was adopted behind closed doors by voice vote with the support of some Republicans, even as President Donald Trump condemned any action to remove Confederate leaders’ names from military bases — and the White House vowed to veto any such legislative effort.
“Senator Tillis has made it clear he opposes Senator Warren’s amendment and he opposes renaming Fort Bragg,” Tillis spokesman Daniel Keylin said in an emailed statement….
Warren’s amendment would also apply to names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia on ships, barracks and other military property, she wrote.
The Army said it was open to changing the names earlier this week.
The newest debate over Confederate monuments and statues, military installations and other honors comes during nationwide protests over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in police custody. Several Confederate monuments have been removed by authorities or taken down by protesters in recent weeks.”
Though not surprising, Tillis’s vote is profoundly disappointing. Early on in his tenure in Washington, Tillis sought to portray himself as a moderate “maverick” who would buck Trump when it came to matters like race and immigration. Now, however, it’s clear that the politically vulnerable junior senator sees remaining in office as his #1 priority and that his only chance lies in attaching himself to Trump at the hip — no matter how noxious the president’s positions or behaviors.
The vote is yet another reminder of the broadside launched recently by conservative columnist George Will at Tillis and other senators who know better, but go along with Trump anyway:
“Praying people should pray, and all others should hope: May I never crave anything as much as these people crave membership in the world’s most risible deliberative body.”
Leave a Reply