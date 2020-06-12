UNC System Presidential candidates to be interviewed beginning next week

The UNC Board of Governors’ Presidential Search Committee will begin interviewing candidates for the next president of the UNC System next week.

The search committee met in closed session Friday. While it made no public announcements, the committee did set another meeting for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The search for the system’s next leader has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the search committee director Kim Strach reported it had 36 applicants from across the U.S. and several from other countries. The selection process is confidential and none of the candidates are being identified publicly.

UNC System Interim President Bill Roper was scheduled to leave the system’s top leadership position at the end of June. But as Policy Watch reported last month, he has agreed to stay until the search is concluded. The timeline for his replacement is still unclear and depends on progress on slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Roper has been serving as interim president since November 2018. Before that, he was CEO of UNC Health Care for 14 years and dean of the public health school at UNC-Chapel Hill.

As interim president he now makes $775,000 per year, with a $77,500 annual retirement contribution and the possibility of up to $125,000 in an annual performance bonus.