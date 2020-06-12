COVID-19, Education, Higher Ed, News

UNC System Presidential candidates to be interviewed beginning next week

By
6 mins ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, Education, Higher Ed, News

The UNC Board of Governors’ Presidential Search Committee will begin interviewing candidates for the next president of the UNC System next week.

The search committee met in closed session Friday. While it made no public announcements, the committee did set another meeting for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Bell Tower on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The search for the system’s next leader has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the search committee director Kim Strach reported it had 36 applicants from across the U.S. and several from other countries. The selection process is confidential and none of the candidates are being identified publicly.

UNC System Interim President Bill Roper was scheduled to leave the system’s top leadership position at the end of June. But as Policy Watch reported last month, he has agreed to stay until the search is concluded. The timeline for his replacement is still unclear and depends on progress on slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Roper has been serving as interim president since November 2018. Before that, he was CEO of UNC Health Care for 14 years and dean of the public health school at UNC-Chapel Hill.

As interim president he now makes $775,000 per year, with a $77,500 annual retirement contribution and the possibility of up to $125,000 in an annual performance bonus.

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC System President search slowed by pandemic, Roper may stay in role
  2. UNC System aiming for fall re-opening of campuses, avoiding tuition increases
  3. UNC schools outline campus return plans
  4. UNC-Chapel Hill outlines plans for return to campus
  5. UNC’s minority serving schools get $6 million to research, fight COVID-19

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

UNC’s minority serving schools get $6 million to research, fight COVID-19

Six schools within the UNC System’s that serve ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Vague reopening plans are forcing UNC staffers to choose between their jobs and their health

Until recently, Meg Miller was the “house mother” at the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity house on Col [...]

With state elections bill sleight of hand, GOP seeks to revive enjoined voter ID law

Republicans add language in effort to circumvent two court injunctions; final vote today What starte [...]

NCDOT apologizes to Durham leaders for failing to inform them about proposed Dominion pipeline along American Tobacco Trail

Yet a mid-level Durham employee knew about the proposal in 2018 but never informed city leaders. The [...]

Primary in race to replace Meadows will test pandemic voting plans

WASHINGTON — The North Carolina State Board of Elections pleaded “urgently” just weeks ago for lawma [...]

Why NC needs to hit the pause on school choice until we meet students’ basic needs

When you’re stuck in a hole, the best advice is to stop digging. Few would dispute that North Caroli [...]

Surely now, North Carolina will end executions for good

The timing of the North Carolina Supreme Court’s June 5th ruling couldn’t have been more appropriate [...]

Where are the pink pussy hats when Black women are dying?

This past week’s #BlackoutTuesday was a day to center the voices of Black people and amplify their s [...]

Taking his ball and leaving…

The post Taking his ball and leaving… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch