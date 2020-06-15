As NC eyes next phase of easing COVID restrictions, Cooper administration considers making masks mandatory

With COVID-19 cases ticking upwards, Governor Roy Cooper said discussions are underway about making masks mandatory in public settings.

“It’s absolutely in conversation right now, as to whether we make cloth face coverings mandatory and in what way we do it,” acknowledged Cooper on Monday.

“We want people voluntarily to do this, but we are looking at additional rules to potentially make these mandatory.”

Currently, masks are required for employees in hair and nail salons, and the governor said health experts will help determine if mask wearing in other settings could slow the spread of the coronavirus.

According to state Health and Human services Secretary Mandy Cohen, new research shows how effective masks can be in slowing the spread of the respiratory illness when they are worn by a large swath of the population.

“That’s why we keep harping on the three Ws,” explained Dr. Cohen, reminding the public to wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash their hands frequently.

“I know we see things going in the wrong direction, but if we act collectively, we can take control of our fate here.”

Durham and Orange County have already enacted local ordinances requiring masks in restaurant and stores.

Next week, the governor is expected to announce whether North Carolina will move to the next phase of easing restrictions, which could occur as early as June 26th.

Gym owners and bar owners are anxiously awaiting that announcement.

But at present, the state is not flattening or decreasing the COVID curve.

As of Monday afternoon, North Carolina had 45,102 positive cases of the virus, 797 people hospitalized with COVID, and 1,118 recorded deaths.

North Carolina is keeping a watchful eye on the data with public schools slated to reopen Aug. 17, a little more than eight weeks from now.