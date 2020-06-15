As NC eyes next phase of easing COVID restrictions, Cooper administration considers making masks mandatory

With COVID-19 cases ticking upwards, Governor Roy Cooper said discussions are underway about making masks mandatory in public settings.
“It’s absolutely in conversation right now, as to whether we make cloth face coverings mandatory and in what way we do it,” acknowledged Cooper on Monday.
“We want people voluntarily to do this, but we are looking at additional rules to potentially make these mandatory.”
Currently, masks are required for employees in hair and nail salons, and the governor said health experts will help determine if mask wearing in other settings could slow the spread of the coronavirus.
According to state Health and Human services Secretary Mandy Cohen, new research shows how effective masks can be in slowing the spread of the respiratory illness when they are worn by a large swath of the population.
“That’s why we keep harping on the three Ws,” explained Dr. Cohen, reminding the public to wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash their hands frequently.
“I know we see things going in the wrong direction, but if we act collectively, we can take control of our fate here.”
Durham and Orange County have already enacted local ordinances requiring masks in restaurant and stores.
Next week, the governor is expected to announce whether North Carolina will move to the next phase of easing restrictions, which could occur as early as June 26th.
Gym owners and bar owners are anxiously awaiting that announcement.
But at present, the state is not flattening or decreasing the COVID curve.
As of Monday afternoon, North Carolina had 45,102 positive cases of the virus, 797 people hospitalized with COVID, and 1,118 recorded deaths.
North Carolina is keeping a watchful eye on the data with public schools slated to reopen Aug. 17, a little more than eight weeks from now.
Janice Spake
June 15, 2020 at 5:48 pm
Why didn’t the Governor have a mask on when he was with the protesters. It’s all about control.
Nellie Healy
June 15, 2020 at 6:37 pm
Yes I want people who are walking around in public to wear masks. There are too many people not wearing masks and social distancing. If they cannot wear a mask they need to stay home and away from those of us who go out to do our errands. They are a danger to everyone and I see the employees stressing when they have to service these people in the stores. They are arrogant and self entitled.
Sharon
June 15, 2020 at 7:28 pm
Nellie Healy, I don’t wear a mask because I was held at gun point and robbed by a arrogant and self entitled punk.
Stewart
June 15, 2020 at 7:51 pm
There absolutely should be a mask requirement, it’s a matter of basic public health. The scientific data is quite clear on the effect of masks in cutting the transmission route between individuals, and it depends on people all wearing them and doing so correctly. The canards about control, etc. are nonsense; it’s about requiring what’s necessary to prevent the spread of a deadly virus, as simple as that. If you can’t accept the authority of public officials to do what’s necessary for the common good, then you don’t belong in public regardless of the circumstances.
With that said, there does need to be more than just a requirement from the Copper administration, there needs to be a proper public education campaign to instruct people in the proper techniques for wearing a mask. I can’t count the number of times I’ve seen someone in public with a mask on but with their nose uncovered (no doubt because it makes it easier to breath in the mask) which basically negates the entire benefit of wearing it both for themselves and for other people. Public health has always needed to be as much about education as it has about proscription, this is no different. Put PSAs on the air across the state to make sure people know how to meet the requirement properly. The it will actually do the good it’s intended to do.
By the way, Sharon, if I see you in public without a mask, I’ll assume that you are willing to rob me of my life. So if you can’t stand to see people in masks, then stay home and spare us all your possibly-infectious self.
Barry McCockinnear
June 15, 2020 at 10:31 pm
I don’t need to be told to wear a mask and won’t be forced to. Good luck enforcing that. If you don’t like it then stay home and hide in your house. This is ridiculous and absurd. Enough is enough.
Allison
June 16, 2020 at 9:55 am
Can we also show people how to PROPERLY wear a mask? I’ve seen so many wearing masks incorrectly!!