California doctor urges caution as nation plans to reopen schools

A team of doctors, educators and scientists is urging state officials to be cautious as they make plans to reopen schools in the fall.

The team calls for large-scale testing in children, contract tracing and other actions to avoid compounding the COVID-19 crisis.

Its analysis – “Re-Opening Schools Safely: The Case for Collaboration, Constructive Disruption of Pre-COVID Expectations, and Creative Solutions” – is published in the Journal of Pediatrics.

Dan Cooper, a professor of pediatrics at University of California Irvine who co-authored the analysis, said it can serve as a roadmap not only in California but the nation.

Cooper co-wrote the article with Lisa Guay-Woodford of the Children’s National Research Institute at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C.

An additional 15 clinicians, scientists and educators across the country contributed to the paper.

Cooper and his co-authors want states to expand school-based health centers and to make needed adjustment to programs such as federally funded school-based meal plans “to meet the unprecedented circumstances.”

They note that many parents and caregivers have lost jobs due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

“In the U.S., in an urgent attempt to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and save lives, the nationwide closure of K-12 schools occurred rapidly,” the article states. “Planning for schools reopening must be more deliberate, delineating precisely how, when, under what conditions, and base the reopening on available data.”

The authors said school and health officials must pay close attention to children with chronic health conditions because they will be vulnerable when schools reopen.

They warn schools to not stop after-school activities and physical education because doing so can lead to social isolation, loneliness and obesity, which is one of several serious underlining conditions of COVID-19 in adults.

“Preparing for schools reopening should include novel approaches to PE, structured recesses, and access to safe after-school activities,” the authors write. “The community at large will need to view schools as ‘healthy places’ for children and society.”

North Carolina unveiled its school reopening plan last week.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released guidelines instructing schools to design three reopening plans:

Plan A would incorporate minimal social distancing.

Plan B calls for moderate social distancing and limiting building and school buses to 50% of capacity.

Plan C calls for students to remain home for remote learning.

Mask are not required but are strongly recommended.

It was unclear late Monday what impact a discussion taking place at the highest levels of state government about making face coverings a requirement in public places would have on schools when they reopen.