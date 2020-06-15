Commentary, Trump Administration

The best editorial of the weekend

By
1 day ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, Trump Administration

Image: Natural Resources Defense Council

In case you missed it, be sure to check out an excellent editorial that ran this weekend in the Winston-Salem Journal and Greensboro News & Record.

In “Distraction = more environmental damage,” the authors show how the Trump administration is, in an especially egregious example of its utter moral bankruptcy, using the health pandemic to justify its ongoing effort to eviscerate crucial environmental protection rules.

Here’s an excerpt:

It’s not just that people aren’t paying as much attention while distracted by the pandemic. The Trump administration has also been using the pandemic to justify its assault on environmental regulations.

In late March, while Trump was saying the coronavirus wouldn’t amount to much here, the Environmental Protection Agency announced it would no longer impose penalties if companies didn’t monitor and report pollution during the pandemic.

In March, as our lives were beginning to be seriously disrupted by the pandemic, the White House refused to extend the deadline for comments on a major rewrite — in other words, weakening — of the National Environmental Policy rules that have dictated approval of federal projects for more than 40 years.

And, still in March, the EPA proposed a change that would let scientists working for the agency ignore reputable human health studies, to speed things up.

Also in March, a weakening of one of the nation’s oldest and most successful environmental laws, the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, was rushed forward by the Interior Department. In most cases, companies will no longer face penalties if their projects kill migratory birds.

On the last day of March, the EPA announced its rollback of tougher auto emission standards established under President Barack Obama.

Possibly related posts:

  1. The Trump administration: Actively pursuing new and destructive health policy changes during the pandemic
  2. Nichol: American inequality soars under Trump
  3. Editorial: Thom Tillis, Richard Burr “violate their oaths” in Trump impeachment trial
  4. Donald Trump’s budget a study in cruelty
  5. From DC to NC, our leaders were not ready for coronavirus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Former NC pol, Anthony Tata, opposed for Pentagon post over Islamophobia, slurs against Obama

CNN is reporting that Anthony Tata, a former ...

State and Federal COVID-19 policy updates

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Federal court strikes down NC’s controversial “ag-gag” law

Surprise ruling validates the First Amendment rights of reporters, whistleblowers In a stunning deci [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at teacher working conditions

Questions about racial and ethnic equity, as well as safety, were included in this year’s North Caro [...]

State Board of Ed adopts safety guidelines for reopening public schools

Lt. Gov. Forest is the lone "no" vote on plan developed by state health experts School dis [...]

Vague reopening plans are forcing UNC staffers to choose between their jobs and their health

Until recently, Meg Miller was the “house mother” at the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity house on Col [...]

The race to reopen

The post The race to reopen appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Why NC needs to hit the pause on school choice until we meet students’ basic needs

When you’re stuck in a hole, the best advice is to stop digging. Few would dispute that North Caroli [...]

Surely now, North Carolina will end executions for good

The timing of the North Carolina Supreme Court’s June 5th ruling couldn’t have been more appropriate [...]

Where are the pink pussy hats when Black women are dying?

This past week’s #BlackoutTuesday was a day to center the voices of Black people and amplify their s [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch