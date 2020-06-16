UNC-Chapel Hill faculty survey shows instructors unsure about safety of return to campus

This week the UNC Faculty Executive Committee published the results of a survey of more than 1,200 instructors regarding the school’s controversial plan to return to on-campus instruction in August.

The results show a faculty that remains unsure enough precautions are in place to protect them from COVID-19 as the pandemic continues in North Carolina, with record days of both infections and hospitalizations recorded in the last week.

Asked whether they believe enough safety precautions are in place under the campus’ current plan, 34 percent said they were not sure. Twenty-one percent said they disagreed enough precautions were in place and 20 percent said they strongly disagreed.

More than a quarter of the respondents said they were unsure if they felt comfortable returning to on-campus instruction under the current plan. Another quarter said they strongly disagreed that they were comfortable and nearly 20 percent said they disagreed that they were comfortable.

