NC State Chancellor: We have a responsibility to unite against racism, intolerance

NC State University strips the name Daniels Hall from campus, acknowledging white supremacist past

As state workers dismantled the Confederate monument at the Capitol on Monday, NC State’s Board of Trustees voted to strip another symbol of a bygone era from its campus.

The Board voted via teleconference to remove the name Daniels Hall, named in 1938 to honor Josephus Daniels. Daniels served as a trustee of the university and was recognized for his support of NC State’s electrical engineering program.

But the one time publisher of the News & Observer also used his platform to share racist views that historians note fanned the flames of the Wilmington massacre of 1898.

Today Chancellor Randy Woodson said a building named in Josephus Daniels honor was in complete opposition to the values of NC State.

“It is contrary to the best interests of our university and serves as a constant reminder of this painful chapter in our state’s history,” explained Woodson.

In less than half-an-hour, trustees voted to remove a name that had stood on the Raleigh campus for 82 years.

The hall will remain unnamed for the foreseeable future as it needs renovations and it’s unclear what the building may be used for next.

NC State plans to look at a new policy for naming buildings as early as this fall.

“As the state’s largest public university we have the responsibility to educate ourselves and those who pass through our doors to overcome ignorance and united us against racism and intolerance,” said Chancellor Woodson.