Higher Ed

NC State Chancellor: We have a responsibility to unite against racism, intolerance

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Higher Ed

Daniels Hall (Photo: NC State)

NC State University strips the name Daniels Hall from campus, acknowledging white supremacist past

As state workers dismantled the Confederate monument at the Capitol on Monday, NC State’s Board of Trustees voted to strip another symbol of a bygone era from its campus.

The Board voted via teleconference to remove the name Daniels Hall, named in 1938 to honor Josephus Daniels. Daniels served as a trustee of the university and was recognized for his support of NC State’s electrical engineering program.

But the one time publisher of the News & Observer also used his platform to share racist views that historians note fanned the flames of  the Wilmington massacre of 1898.

Today Chancellor Randy Woodson said a building named in Josephus Daniels honor was in complete opposition to the values of NC State.

NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson

“It is contrary to the best interests of our university and serves as a constant reminder of this painful chapter in our state’s history,” explained Woodson.

In less than half-an-hour, trustees voted to remove a name that had stood on the Raleigh campus for 82 years.

The hall will remain unnamed for the foreseeable future as it needs renovations and it’s unclear what the building may be used for next.

NC State plans to look at a new policy for naming buildings as early as this fall.

“As the state’s largest public university we have the responsibility to educate ourselves and those who pass through our doors to overcome ignorance and united us against racism and intolerance,” said Chancellor Woodson.

Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC-Chapel Hill lifts moratorium on renaming buildings, promises to face campus’ racial history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

NC’s governor: ‘Strong people wear face coverings’

Cooper expected to roll out comprehensive plan next ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
New academic research: Masks can dramatically decrease COVID-19 deaths

A recent study from researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University suggests that mask-wearing polic [...]

Immigrants, advocates applaud Supreme Court ruling that rejects Trump’s efforts to end DACA

Moises Serrano and his family have spent three decades in legal limbo over their immigration status, [...]

Momentum swells in NC to remove Confederate, white supremacist monuments and symbols

The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to lift its self-imposed moratorium on the ren [...]

PW exclusive: Departing NCAE president Mark Jewell looks back and to the future

Since Mark Jewell was first elected to be president of the North Carolina Association of Educators i [...]

Put One On.

The post Put One On. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Veteran NC civil rights lawyer: The meaning, impact and promise of the Racial Justice Act

When I was a young Black lawyer in the late 1960’s and 1970’s, there was an unwritten rule in North [...]

William Barber explains how to tell if we’re really at a watershed moment for race in America

The signs out there are so striking and numerous that it sure seems as if something transformative a [...]

The race to reopen

The post The race to reopen appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch