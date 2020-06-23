Education

Panthers, Lenovo team up to provide Chromebooks to school districts

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Education

Anticipating that remote learning will continue in some capacity even after schools reopen, a group of Carolina Panthers and Lenovo has teamed with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) to provide 600 Chromebooks to school districts in Columbus and Richmond counties.

Lenovo is the technology partner of the Carolina Panthers Player Impact Committee led by current Panthers Chris Manhertz, Andre Smith, Stephen Weatherly and Panthers legend Mike Rucker.

The players created the committee in 2018 to provide support and assistance to organizations and causes across the Carolinas.

“Once this was brought to my attention, it was my responsibility to bring this to the Player Impact Committee and initiate this laptop program,” said Carolina Panthers Linebacker Andre Smith, a member of the Carolina Panthers Player Impact Committee. “I hope everyone gets involved because we can all do something to help others during these challenging times.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2014-2018 American Community Survey 74.4 percent of households in Columbus had computers while 78 percent in Richmond had a computer. Roughly 87 percent of homes in the state have computers.

The lack of high-speed internet connections for rural students learning from home since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak has also been a major concern for education leaders who fear students in those communities are at risk of falling behind in their coursework.

State officials estimate that more than 300,000 students across the state, many of them in rural communities, lack the internet connections and electronic devices needed to access remote learning opportunities.

Policy Watch reported last month that roughly 95% of households in North Carolina have access to broadband internet, which is slightly better than the national average of 93.5%. Still, large swaths of rural North Carolina do not have access, including some of the state’s high poverty areas.

North Carolina closed school buildings in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditional schools could reopen as early as August 17. Meanwhile, year-round schools could reopen next month.

Matthew Zielinski, president of Lenovo North America, said the sudden transition to distance learning put a spotlight on the digital divide that exist for some students and taxpayer supported school systems.

“Lenovo is committed to providing smarter technology for all and is proud to partner with the Carolina Panthers Player Impact Committee to support Richmond and Columbus County students with technology resources that will help further their education,” Zielinski said.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson said the last few months have shown the importance of remote learning and the challenges and struggles associates with it.

“This donation by the Carolina Panthers Player Impact Committee and Lenovo will go a long way in helping these two districts help their students,” Johnson said. “We are very grateful for the support from our partners.”

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

UNC founder was a slave owner. Teacher wants his name removed from Halifax County school.

Citing William Richardson Davie’s enslavement of Africans, a social ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Trump administration overrules NC, approves offshore seismic testing for oil and gas deposits

Buffeted by breaking waves and a brisk ocean breeze, the town of Rodanthe balances on a precarious s [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the past and future of NC’s Confederate monuments

Protesters pulled down two bronze soldier statues from the 75-foot North Carolina Confederate monume [...]

New academic research: Masks can dramatically decrease COVID-19 deaths

A recent study from researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University suggests that mask-wearing polic [...]

Immigrants, advocates applaud Supreme Court ruling that rejects Trump’s efforts to end DACA

Moises Serrano and his family have spent three decades in legal limbo over their immigration status, [...]

C’mon North Carolina, choose life and health – wear a mask

For many Americans, the initial reactions to seeing images on the news (or even occasionally in an A [...]

Put One On.

The post Put One On. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Veteran NC civil rights lawyer: The meaning, impact and promise of the Racial Justice Act

When I was a young Black lawyer in the late 1960’s and 1970’s, there was an unwritten rule in North [...]

William Barber explains how to tell if we’re really at a watershed moment for race in America

The signs out there are so striking and numerous that it sure seems as if something transformative a [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch