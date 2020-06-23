COVID-19, News

Report: The pandemic wiped out 1.3M local gov’t jobs in just two months

By
3 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

While the most recent federal jobs report pointed toward a labor market that might slowly be rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic, one segment of the labor market was notably absent from that bounce, and it’s one that impacts Americans most directly.

Local governments shed nearly 1.3 million jobs in April and May, according to an analysis by the National Association of Counties. The bulk of those losses, 310,000 positions, came from the education sector, according to the report.

(Source: National Association of Counties)

But, “another 177,000 jobs were non-education jobs such as healthcare practitioners, social workers, law enforcement officers, maintenance crews and construction workers,” the report found, as it tallied a loss of 523,000 non-education jobs since the nation went into lockdown in March.

“Individuals in these jobs are directly responsible for providing essential services and resources to counties, many of which are amid the ongoing public health crisis, subsequent economic hardship and civil unrest,” the analysis concluded.

(Source: National Association of Counties)

These losses come as local and county governments, like other sectors of the economy, have seen a cratering of their tax revenues. Counties have lost $114 billion in revenues, according to the analysis.

“As counties wrestle with financial realities, many are forced to furlough workers, pause nonessential capital projects and rework depleted budgets while continuing essential services to residents,” the analysis concluded.

As a result, some 120 counties “have been forced to furlough or lay off a share of the county workforce due to COVID-19 budget impacts, though many more counties are expected to have enacted similar measures,” the analysis found.

John Micek is the editor of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this story was first published.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Here’s the danger at the heart of Trump’s meddling in the judiciary

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins was absolutely right about ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Trump administration overrules NC, approves offshore seismic testing for oil and gas deposits

Buffeted by breaking waves and a brisk ocean breeze, the town of Rodanthe balances on a precarious s [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the past and future of NC’s Confederate monuments

Protesters pulled down two bronze soldier statues from the 75-foot North Carolina Confederate monume [...]

New academic research: Masks can dramatically decrease COVID-19 deaths

A recent study from researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University suggests that mask-wearing polic [...]

Immigrants, advocates applaud Supreme Court ruling that rejects Trump’s efforts to end DACA

Moises Serrano and his family have spent three decades in legal limbo over their immigration status, [...]

C’mon North Carolina, choose life and health – wear a mask

For many Americans, the initial reactions to seeing images on the news (or even occasionally in an A [...]

Put One On.

The post Put One On. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Veteran NC civil rights lawyer: The meaning, impact and promise of the Racial Justice Act

When I was a young Black lawyer in the late 1960’s and 1970’s, there was an unwritten rule in North [...]

William Barber explains how to tell if we’re really at a watershed moment for race in America

The signs out there are so striking and numerous that it sure seems as if something transformative a [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch