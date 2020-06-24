News

Southern Poverty Law Center updating database as Confederate monuments removed

By
10 hours ago
Leave a comment
In News

As Confederate monuments continue to be voluntarily removed and toppled by protesters across the South, the Southern Poverty Law Center this week released an update to its Whose Heritage? report , which tracks and maps public symbols of the Confederacy nationwide.

The Confederate monument in downtown Winston-Salem was removed last year amid protests.

The update shows  nearly 1,800 Confederate symbols still in public spaces across the country. That includes statues and monuments but also schools, counties, military bases, streets, highways and parks named for confederate figures.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police has led to weeks of international anti-racist protests and a new momentum for removing Confederate symbols in public spaces and the names of avowed white supremacists from places of honor.

Last weekend Gov. Roy Cooper ordered three Confederate monuments on the State Capitol grounds removed after protesters tore down parts of one of them.

The SPLC estimates 105 symbols of various types of Confederate symbols have been removed from public spaces across the country since its last update  — 70 of them were monuments. Forty-eight symbols listed in its database have been renamed, eleven are pending removal and five have been relocated.

“Many Confederate monuments have been removed in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, as more people come to understand that these symbols glorify white supremacy and the subjugation of Black people,” said SPLC Spokesperson Lecia Brooks in statement Wednesday. “Though the swift removal of some public monuments is encouraging, our updated report shows that there is much more work to be done.”

Read the full Whose Heritage? report update here.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Prominent NC lawyers to state leaders: Take down the Confederate monuments now
  2. Sons of Confederate Veterans conference hits Raleigh this weekend
  3. UNC-Chapel Hill lifts moratorium on renaming buildings, promises to face campus’ racial history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Roadmap for Racial Equity suggested by faculty at UNC-Chapel Hill

This week Black faculty, faculty of color and ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Experts to Congress: health pandemic will worsen racial disparities in public education

WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated racial inequities in education, a disparity that [...]

“I knew this was coming”: Scholar who called for removal of Confederate monuments reflects on the latest developments

Last week, as Dr. Valerie Johnson watched TV footage of protesters pulling down Confederate statues [...]

Trump administration overrules NC, approves offshore seismic testing for oil and gas deposits

Buffeted by breaking waves and a brisk ocean breeze, the town of Rodanthe balances on a precarious s [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at the past and future of NC’s Confederate monuments

Protesters pulled down two bronze soldier statues from the 75-foot North Carolina Confederate monume [...]

C’mon North Carolina, choose life and health – wear a mask

For many Americans, the initial reactions to seeing images on the news (or even occasionally in an A [...]

Put One On.

The post Put One On. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Veteran NC civil rights lawyer: The meaning, impact and promise of the Racial Justice Act

When I was a young Black lawyer in the late 1960’s and 1970’s, there was an unwritten rule in North [...]

William Barber explains how to tell if we’re really at a watershed moment for race in America

The signs out there are so striking and numerous that it sure seems as if something transformative a [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch