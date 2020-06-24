Southern Poverty Law Center updating database as Confederate monuments removed

As Confederate monuments continue to be voluntarily removed and toppled by protesters across the South, the Southern Poverty Law Center this week released an update to its Whose Heritage? report , which tracks and maps public symbols of the Confederacy nationwide.

The update shows nearly 1,800 Confederate symbols still in public spaces across the country. That includes statues and monuments but also schools, counties, military bases, streets, highways and parks named for confederate figures.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police has led to weeks of international anti-racist protests and a new momentum for removing Confederate symbols in public spaces and the names of avowed white supremacists from places of honor.

Last weekend Gov. Roy Cooper ordered three Confederate monuments on the State Capitol grounds removed after protesters tore down parts of one of them.

The SPLC estimates 105 symbols of various types of Confederate symbols have been removed from public spaces across the country since its last update — 70 of them were monuments. Forty-eight symbols listed in its database have been renamed, eleven are pending removal and five have been relocated.

“Many Confederate monuments have been removed in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, as more people come to understand that these symbols glorify white supremacy and the subjugation of Black people,” said SPLC Spokesperson Lecia Brooks in statement Wednesday. “Though the swift removal of some public monuments is encouraging, our updated report shows that there is much more work to be done.”

Read the full Whose Heritage? report update here.