Civil rights groups express vehement opposition to Tony Tata’s nomination for Pentagon post

As reported in this space last week, President Trump’s nomination of former North Carolina Department of Transportation secretary, Wake County schools superintendent and pulp fiction author Tony Tata to a high-level post in the Pentagon has provoked strenuous opposition from groups and individuals concerned about numerous outrageous statements Tata has made (and positions he’s voiced) through the years.

This week, a collection of more than 50 civil rights groups, including the North Carolina NAACP, ramped up their opposition by issuing the following statement: