Controversial UNC Wilmington professor Mike Adams retiring after offensive tweets

Controversial UNC-Wilmington Professor Mike Adams will retire from his position at the school Aug. 1, the university announced Monday.

Adams, a conservative firebrand who has spent much of his career at UNCW publicly feuding with the school, students and fellow faculty, has been at the center of a controversy about a Twitter comment he made in late May.

The tweet criticized Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, compared public health precautions to living in the “slave state of North Carolina” and referred to the governor as “Massa Cooper,” in a mock-slave dialect.