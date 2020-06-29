COVID-19, Education, Higher Ed, News

Controversial UNC Wilmington professor Mike Adams retiring after offensive tweets

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, Education, Higher Ed, News

Mike Adams (UNCW)

Controversial UNC-Wilmington Professor Mike Adams will retire from his position at the school Aug. 1, the university announced Monday.

Adams, a conservative firebrand who has spent much of his career at UNCW publicly feuding with the school, students and fellow faculty, has been at the center of a controversy about a Twitter comment he made in late May.

The tweet criticized Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, compared public health precautions to living in the “slave state of North Carolina” and referred to the governor  as “Massa Cooper,” in a mock-slave dialect.

The controversy, the latest in a long history for Adams, led a large number of students, staff, faculty, alumni and financial contributors to the school to call for his resignation or firing.

Adams responded on social media, telling those contacting the university to leave their addresses so he could send them “panty liners.”

The university’s Monday statement on Adams:


Possibly related posts:

  1. UNC System President search slowed by pandemic, Roper may stay in role
  2. UNC schools outline campus return plans
  3. UNC-Chapel Hill faculty push back on reopening plans, may “vote with their feet”
  4. UNC’s minority serving schools get $6 million to research, fight COVID-19
  5. UNC-Chapel Hill faculty survey shows instructors unsure about safety of return to campus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

UNC System students protesting policy that could deny housing refunds for COVID-19 closures

When students at UNC-Greensboro and Western Carolina University ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Senate approves wealthy Republican donor Art Pope for UNC Board of Governors

Art Pope — Raleigh millionaire, ex-state budget director, former House member and financial underwri [...]

Reports: Health care for 600K NC’ians in jeopardy as Trump pushes to strike down ACA

Impact would be even larger than previously forecast due to the COVID-19 pandemic The Trump administ [...]

Senate Democrats block GOP’S ‘weak’ police reform bill

Tillis claims Dems will have "blood on their hands"; Schumer dismisses GOP bill a "we [...]

Experts to Congress: health pandemic will worsen racial disparities in public education

WASHINGTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated racial inequities in education, a disparity that [...]

The Room Where It Happened

The post The Room Where It Happened appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Sometimes love wins: reflections of a straight pastor on the struggle for LGBTQ equality

In 1980, I moved to San Francisco, living in a collective in an old Victorian in Haight-Ashbury. Sit [...]

C’mon North Carolina, choose life and health – wear a mask

For many Americans, the initial reactions to seeing images on the news (or even occasionally in an A [...]

Put One On.

The post Put One On. appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch