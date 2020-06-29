Controversial UNC Wilmington professor Mike Adams retiring after offensive tweets

Controversial UNC-Wilmington Professor Mike Adams will retire from his position at the school Aug. 1, the university announced Monday.
Adams, a conservative firebrand who has spent much of his career at UNCW publicly feuding with the school, students and fellow faculty, has been at the center of a controversy about a Twitter comment he made in late May.
The tweet criticized Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, compared public health precautions to living in the “slave state of North Carolina” and referred to the governor as “Massa Cooper,” in a mock-slave dialect.
The controversy, the latest in a long history for Adams, led a large number of students, staff, faculty, alumni and financial contributors to the school to call for his resignation or firing.
Adams responded on social media, telling those contacting the university to leave their addresses so he could send them “panty liners.”
The university’s Monday statement on Adams:
Leave a Reply