New poll: North Carolinians overwhelmingly support mask mandate

1 hour ago
A new Elon University poll finds overwhelming support for the statewide mandate for face masks in public places but less overall concern about COVID-19.

The poll, conducted June 24 and 25, found 74 percent of respondents support the state requirement to wear a mask.

Nearly half of respondents said they always wear a mask in public spaces, while 19 percent said they do “most of the time.” Only 11 percent said they never wear a mask.

Compared with the numbers from Elon’s March poll, concern about the virus was down by a number of measures.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they were concerned about the impact of the coronavirus on their personal financial situation. That’s down from 74 percent in March. Those who said they were worried about developing severe illness from the virus dropped slightly from 57 to 53 percent while those worried about spreading the coronavirus to others went from 59 percent in March to 50 percent in June.

Only 31 percent of those polled reported personally knowing someone who has contracted COVID-19.

“Mitigating COVID-19 risk in North Carolina is both a story of governmental policies and public behaviors,” said Jason Husser, director of the Elon Poll and professor of political science and policy studies. “Our survey finds most North Carolinians are taking precautions and are generally aligned with restrictions so far. However, a minority think rules have been too strict or ineffective.”

The results of the poll, fully released Thursday, can be viewed here along with information about methodology.

