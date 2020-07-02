UNCW paid controversial professor more than $500,000 to retire early

UNC-Wilmington paid controversial professor Dr. Mike Adams more than $500,000 to prompt his early retirement, according to a message from the school’s chancellor released Thursday.

Over his 27 years at UNCW, students, faculty and administrators have condemned what they said was racist, sexist, homophobic and Islamophobic statements from the criminology professor.

Policy Watch reported on Adams’ history and his early retirement this week.

The settlement agreement states that the university “has communicated to Adams potential disciplinary actions against him that it is considering, and Adams has communicated allegations and/or unfiled claims related to those potential disciplinary actions” and Adams denies the university had any reason to take disciplinary action against him.

Chancellor Jose Sarterelli said the deal was better than leaving Adams in place at the university or facing another costly legal fight with him.

“This resolution is less damaging to UNCW than leaving the situation unresolved,” Sarterelli wrote in a message to the UNCW community Thusday. “In addition to saving money, the settlement will prevent the continued disruption to our educational mission, reduce concerns around campus safety, and lessen the harm to the institution. Dollars are precious, but our institutional integrity is priceless.”

Read the settlement between Adams and UNCW in its entirety here.

Read Sarterelli’s message to the UNCW community, in its entirety, below: