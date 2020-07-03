NC’s Top Doctor: Honor our country by wearing a mask

As North Carolinians embark on the Independence Day weekend, the state’s Secretary of Health and Human Services in appealing to the public not to get lackadaisical in protecting themselves from the coronavirus.

“This July 4th, the best way we can honor our country is by honoring each other,” said Sec. Mandy Cohen.

“Wear a face covering to protect your loved ones and neighbors. Wear a face covering to reignite our economy. Wear a face covering so our children can get back to school where they grow, learn and thrive.”

Thursday brought another 1,629 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina with 912 people hospitalized.

Health officials expressed concern Thursday that summer travel might lead to more viral spread, as people gather with family and friends over the next few days.

Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said some might be tempted to throw caution to the wind this weekend, but that would be a mistake.

“We all need to remember if we don’t follow the three Ws, we run a great risk of more virus spread,” warned Sprayberry.

Heading into the long weekend Governor Roy Cooper vetoed a series of bills including legislation to reopen skating rinks, bowling alleys as well as gyms and indoor fitness centers.

“As we see in other states with surging COVID-19 case counts, state and local officials must be able to take swift action during this emergency to prevent a surge of patients from overwhelming hospitals and endangering the lives of North Carolinians,” Cooper said in explaining his veto of Senate Bill 599.

“At this critical time, opening bowling alleys, skating rinks, and other indoor entertainment facilities runs contrary to both the troubling trends regarding COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina as well as scientific and medical data, which establishes that COVID-19 is significantly more likely to be transmitted in these settings.”

For a second day in a row, the U.S. recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.