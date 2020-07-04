NC Budget and Tax Center

Police departments are the wrong investment for North Carolina cities

By
9 hours ago
Leave a comment
In NC Budget and Tax Center

This Independence Day, Americans – Black, brown & white – are likely reflecting on just how divided and unequal our country remains, 245 years since its founding. Today it will be impossible to ignore who is celebrating and who is not. Who is wearing a mask and who is not? Who has joined the chorus, “Black Lives Matter,” and who has not? After centuries of Black people insisting that police are a threat to their well-being, who is ready to “Defund the Police” and who is not?

As local governments raced to meet their July 1st deadline to pass a final budget, lawmakers struggled to make funding decisions that adequately respond to the pandemic and heed calls to defund the police. Increased scrutiny of police practices in reaction to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless others, have renewed calls to shift public resources away from policing and toward social services, community economic development and worker protections.

Protestors have justified the movement to defund the police by stating that taxpayer dollars should be invested in strengthening communities rather than the police, which have not kept communities safe.

At the same time the public health emergency has increased the need and demand for more housing, health care, and educational supports. A recent blog by Durham Beyond Policing put it this way:

“Systems of care will not end anti-Blackness by themselves. But ending anti-Blackness has no hope under punitive systems rooted in fear, brutality, and isolation. What will keep us safer is transforming our budget so city residents have healthy housing, nourishing food, free recreation, accessible healthcare and wellness services, and first responders —medics, counselors, mediators—intervening to reduce harm, not to escalate and isolate. “Public safety” means systems of care on the front end and accountability through transformative and restorative justice practices at the back end.”

However, many city councils across North Carolina continue to spend large portions of their General Funds on police. On average, the 5 largest cities in North Carolina – Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and Durham – plan to spend about 27 percent of their General Funds on police in Fiscal Year 2021. That number is up nearly 1 percent since last year. Variation across these cities ranges from about 41 percent of General Fund spending going to police in Charlotte to about 16 percent in Winston-Salem.

In Durham, the adopted budget for Fiscal Year 2021 includes a 4.3 percent increase in funding for the police compared to last year’s adopted budget. In Charlotte, where the General Fund for Fiscal Year 21 shrank by 1.2 percent since last year, the city council voted to increase police funding by 3.6 percent. By comparison, funding for housing and neighborhood services increased by only 1.8 percent. The story is similar in Raleigh, where funding for the police grew but funding for housing and neighborhood services fell by more than 15 percent.

Failing to reallocate dollars away from police budgets and toward community needs will slow the recovery and make our communities less safe and less resilient. These topline numbers may mask some of the detailed allocations within and across departments, but they clearly show the disconnect between community demands and local budget decisions.

Leila Pedersen is a policy analyst at the N.C. Budget & Tax Center.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Big falloff in revenues dictates an obvious course for state leaders

As economic projections worsen across the country, the ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW exclusive: Prof. Mike Adams’ wild ride finally comes to an end

Firebrand conservative academic opts for early retirement in light of latest controversies and provo [...]

As NC reopens, child care facilities struggle to bounce back from pandemic closures

While the North Carolina General Assembly tries again and again to reopen gyms and bars, there is an [...]

New research confirms presence of toxic “forever chemicals” in scores of NC water supplies

GenX study shows contamination in 80% of wells tested; mice studies show liver damage from Nafion By [...]

Could this really be a watershed moment?

Black North Carolinians express hopes and fears about the struggle against racism in America “You ar [...]

The 2020 General Assembly in a nutshell: profits over people

It’s never safe to predict what the current leadership of the North Carolina General Assembly will d [...]

The Room Where It Happened

The post The Room Where It Happened appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Sometimes love wins: reflections of a straight pastor on the struggle for LGBTQ equality

In 1980, I moved to San Francisco, living in a collective in an old Victorian in Haight-Ashbury. Sit [...]

C’mon North Carolina, choose life and health – wear a mask

For many Americans, the initial reactions to seeing images on the news (or even occasionally in an A [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch