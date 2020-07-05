BREAKING: Duke, Dominion cancel $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Duke Energy and Dominion Energy announced Sunday that they are cancelling the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a 600-mile natural gas project that has been in the works for six years.

The utilities cited “ongoing delays and increasing cost uncertainty which threaten the economic viability of the project.”

The project would have started at a fracked gas operation in West Virginia and routed through Virginia before traversing 160 miles in eastern North Carolina, including many communities of color, tribal lands and low-income neighborhoods.

Relentless legal challenges increased the project cost 100%, from $4 billion to $8 billion.

The announcement was unexpected because the utilities had just won a key decision before the US Supreme Court. In a 7-2 ruling, the court ruled the pipeline could burrow beneath part of the Appalachian Trail.

Nonetheless, “recent developments have created an unacceptable layer of uncertainty and anticipated delays for ACP.”

Specifically, the utilities said the decision of the US District Court for the District of Montana to overturn a long-standing federal permit authority for waterbody and wetland crossings, followed by a Ninth Circuit ruling on May 28 indicating an appeal is not likely to be successful, “are new and serious challenges.”

The utilities had recently asked FERC — the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission — for an extension, to 2022, to finish the project. Originally, Duke and Dominion had projected the pipeline would be operating in 2019.

In North Carolina, communities along the route, as well as environmental advocates, organized to consistently fight the pipeline, with rallies, letter-writing campaigns and litigation.

