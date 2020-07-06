Online event to take stock of Supreme Court’s abortion rights ruling

North Carolina reproductive freedom advocates will host an online event tomorrow evening to assess the current state and future of abortion rights for American women tomorrow evening. The following is from an announcement distributed by NARAL Pro-Choice NC:

Last Monday’s Supreme Court decision to strike down Louisiana’s anti-abortion law was a necessary and welcome relief, and a huge benefit for folks in Louisiana who may need to access abortion. But….four justices were ready to ditch their own precedent, and a fifth only grudgingly held that precedent up. And all the decision really did was leave the status quo for abortion access in place – important, but nowhere near what is needed for equitable abortion access.

NARAL Pro-Choice North Carolina will be hosting a webinar tomorrow, Tuesday July 7, at 6:30 to do a deeper dive into this recent SCOTUS decision, and the state of abortion access in NC. Join us for a lively, engaging and quick (1 hour!) panel discussion with Carolina Abortion Fund, ACLU of North Carolina and two abortion providers. We’ll also show clips of my May interview with Rewire.News senior editor and legal analyst Imani Gandy. Join us!

Link to register:

https://prochoiceamerica.zoom.us/…/WN__LlhwBDeQWuK8tDSMZMUjQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Hope you can join us, and please share with folks you think may be interested!