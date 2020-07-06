Commentary

Prof. Gene Nichol (with help from Bob Dylan) neatly sums up the current crisis

By
11 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

Be sure to check out Prof. Gene Nichol’s sobering and on-the-money summation of the current crisis in America in today’s lead op-ed in Raleigh’s News & Observer. In “The hard rain is fallin’ on us now,” Nichol explains how the pandemic combined with the incompetent/nonexistent leadership of the national government are serving to dramatically worsen the dire inequities and injustices that were already plaguing America.

As he puts it:

“An economic crisis places our intense fissures of polarization in sharp and inescapable relief. An astonishing percentage of the nation is unemployed – leaving families resource-less, frustrated, and riven with fear. Already-tragic levels of hunger and poverty explode; while the wealthiest secure even greater measures of public largess from plutocratic politicians. Future prospects for many are diminished, perhaps permanently. The bottom half in the richest nation on earth faces soaring financial hardship.

And finally, our yawning racial disparities and oppression not only deny the full dignity and humanity of millions of our sisters and brothers, but are pervasively displayed in ways that humans of even modest conscience, much less belief in our national mission, cannot longer ignore. Brutal murder by government officers – of our members, in our names – demands more than reform. And it becomes impossible to deny that police abuse is merely the most irrefutably visible tip of a massive and historically imposed iceberg of racial subordination. A century and a half after our Constitution promised “equal protection of the laws”, we’ve yet to show, as Dr. King put it, that we’ll “be true to what (we) put on paper.”

But Nichol appears to still have some hope. As he notes with approval, a growing movement — particularly of young people — has taken to the streets in recent weeks, saying in effect “We’ll place our lives on the line, here and now, to end the hypocrisy and subordination that dominates us.”
Nichol then closes with some Bob Dylan lyrics that were penned during another era in which young people took to the streets to help take back their country. As Dylan put it in “A hard rain’s a-gonna’ fall”:

I heard the sound of a thunder that roared out a warning
I heard the roar of a wave that could drown the whole world
I walked to the depths of the deepest dark forest
Where the people are many and their hands are all empty
Where pellets of poison are flooding their waters
And the executioner’s face is always well hidden
Where hunger is ugly, where souls are forgotten
Where black is the color, where none is the number
It’s a hard rain’s a gonna fall.’

Nichol is right. The hard rain is falling right now. As the young people are showing us, it’s time to get on our rain coats and boots and get to work on a much better shelter.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Virus outbreak shines a light on NC’s need for a nurse in every school
  2. Gun rights proponents need to calm down about Wake sheriff’s action
  3. Experts: Health pandemic exposes failure to expand Medicaid, reliance on employer-provided insurance
  4. General Assembly still needs to address the deficiencies NC’s unemployment insurance system
  5. New report: Now is no time for federal and state governments to retreat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

NC faith leaders call for action on neglected policy proposals

In case you missed it, be sure to ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW exclusive: Prof. Mike Adams’ wild ride finally comes to an end

Firebrand conservative academic opts for early retirement in light of latest controversies and provo [...]

As NC reopens, child care facilities struggle to bounce back from pandemic closures

While the North Carolina General Assembly tries again and again to reopen gyms and bars, there is an [...]

New research confirms presence of toxic “forever chemicals” in scores of NC water supplies

GenX study shows contamination in 80% of wells tested; mice studies show liver damage from Nafion By [...]

Could this really be a watershed moment?

Black North Carolinians express hopes and fears about the struggle against racism in America “You ar [...]

Bottom Lines Matter

The post Bottom Lines Matter appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

What to the slave is the Fourth of July?

…Fellow-citizens, pardon me, allow me to ask, why am I called upon to speak here to-day? What have I [...]

The 2020 General Assembly in a nutshell: profits over people

It’s never safe to predict what the current leadership of the North Carolina General Assembly will d [...]

The Room Where It Happened

The post The Room Where It Happened appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch