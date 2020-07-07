Courts & the Law, COVID-19, News

Governor’s office will appeal judge’s ruling on opening bowling alleys

By
7 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Courts & the Law, COVID-19, News

Judge James Gale – Image: nccourts.gov

Governor Roy Cooper’s office announced this afternoon that it will file an appeal of a state judge’s ruling granting a preliminary injunction in favor of bowling alley owners who had sued to be allowed to reopen facilities that had been ordered closed to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

In his 33-page ruling, Senior Business Court Judge James Gale found that the Governor’s office had failed to offer a rational basis for distinguishing between bowling establishments and other businesses such as restaurants that have been permitted to reopen under restricted circumstances and that the bowling businesses are likely to suffer irreparable harm if not allowed to reopen right away.

Gale’s ruling then went on to provide and endorse a list of 14 very specific requirements developed by the bowling industry with which alley operators must comply in order to be protected by the injunction. Among the requirements: the presence of at least one empty lane between bowling parties and no sharing of bowling balls, except by members of the same family.

Late this afternoon, a spokesperson for the governor issued the following statement in response to the judge’s ruling:

“Hospitalizations and positive cases are reaching record highs while the Governor works to get schools open and prevent the state from going backward on restrictions. The Governor will immediately appeal this ruling that harms both of these efforts.”

Raleigh’s News & Observer reported earlier today that “COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina set a new record, rising to at least 989.”

Click here to read Judge Gale’s ruling.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Courts issue new COVID-19 guidance as NC cases continue to grow
  2. DPS announces new measures to release incarcerated people in response to COVID-19 pandemic
  3. Advocates, experts: DPS COVID-19 initiative not enough to save incarcerated peoples’ lives
  4. Judge reconsidering whether to intervene in DPS prison response to COVID-19
  5. Judge orders COVID-19 protection of incarcerated people

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Anti-gun violence advocates: Cooper veto of gun bill should be sustained

In case you missed it, one of the ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW exclusive: The death of a pipeline

After years of effort, opponents of the cancelled Atlantic Coast Pipeline celebrate, reflect and loo [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at COVID and the return to the state’s college campuses

As COVID-19 cases continue to reach new record highs in North Carolina, students at UNC system schoo [...]

PW exclusive: Prof. Mike Adams’ wild ride finally comes to an end

Firebrand conservative academic opts for early retirement in light of latest controversies and provo [...]

As NC reopens, child care facilities struggle to bounce back from pandemic closures

While the North Carolina General Assembly tries again and again to reopen gyms and bars, there is an [...]

Glimmers of hope at a time of crisis

If ever there was a year in which it is a good thing to be past the midway point, 2020 would appear [...]

Bottom Lines Matter

The post Bottom Lines Matter appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

What to the slave is the Fourth of July?

…Fellow-citizens, pardon me, allow me to ask, why am I called upon to speak here to-day? What have I [...]

The 2020 General Assembly in a nutshell: profits over people

It’s never safe to predict what the current leadership of the North Carolina General Assembly will d [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch