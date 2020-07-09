COVID-19, News

COVID hospitalizations surpass 1,000, NC governor pledges a decision next week on reopening schools

By
4 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

It’s a threshold state health officials were likely dreading.

More than one thousand North Carolinians are now hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

Sec. Mandy Cohen says facial coverings and other protocol can help reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Thursday also brought 2,039 new cases of the virus, with eight to ten percent of tests this week coming back positive.

Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said while other states are seeing a dangerous shortage of hospital beds and room in their ICUs, North Carolina still has capacity.

“We need to remain vigilant is slowing the spread of the virus,” Dr. Cohen advised. “Flattening the curve is not a one time thing. It takes constant effort and attention to keep it flat.”

Mecklenburg County remains one area where state health officials have the greatest concern.

That county has registered 13,757 positive cases of the coronavirus and 158 deaths since March. That is more than double the number recorded in Wake County.

“Flattening the curve is not a one time thing. It takes constant effort and attention to keep it flat.”

Click To Tweet

Governor Cooper said he’d also like to see more business executives, elected officials and even sports figures wearing face coverings in public and talking about the benefits.

“We just need leaders across the state of all stripes to step up and help us with this,” said Cooper. “This is the best way to get our economy going full speed again.”

The governor offered few specifics Thursday on how schools would safely reopen in August, saving that announcement for next week.

Governor Roy Cooper

His top health official acknowledged there would likely be logistical challenges as students and teachers re-enter the classroom.

“In terms of folks who come in close contact with someone who is a confirmed positive, whether it’s in a school or another setting, we want close contacts to stay home and stay quarantined for 14 days,” Cohen advised.

Face coverings, social distancing and good hand hygiene go a long way to protecting people from the virus.

Cooper said that additional protocols would be offered to schools in the next few days, as well as an announcement on whether the state can enter the next phase of opening. That reopening process was paused two weeks ago.

“I think it’s really important that we separate all of the politics here, and talk about what’s best for our children. We know they need to get back in school and do it in a safe way.”

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump criticized the CDC guidelines for schools to reopen, and threatened to cut federal funding if states did not open their schools this fall.

Source: NCDHHS

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

As state Treasurer seeks to rescind moratorium on utility cutoffs, NC Auditor raises another red flag

State Treasurer Dale Folwell pressed members of the ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
U.S. Supreme Court hands victories to religious employers in health care, employment

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a Trump administration effort to exempt empl [...]

Parents struggle with question of return to UNC campuses

Last semester, as the COVID-19 pandemic closed all UNC System campuses, Samantha Pilot welcomed her [...]

PW exclusive: The death of a pipeline

After years of effort, opponents of the cancelled Atlantic Coast Pipeline celebrate, reflect and loo [...]

Monday numbers: A closer look at COVID and the return to the state’s college campuses

As COVID-19 cases continue to reach new record highs in North Carolina, students at UNC system schoo [...]

Black history matters!

For the past month, there has been much said about the current racial climate in America. The eyes o [...]

Glimmers of hope at a time of crisis

If ever there was a year in which it is a good thing to be past the midway point, 2020 would appear [...]

Bottom Lines Matter

The post Bottom Lines Matter appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

What to the slave is the Fourth of July?

…Fellow-citizens, pardon me, allow me to ask, why am I called upon to speak here to-day? What have I [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch