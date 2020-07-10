Farewell to former Policy Watch reporter, Melissa Boughton

It’s with a great deal of sadness that the NC Policy Watch team bade farewell last week to Courts, Law and Democracy Reporter Melissa Boughton, who left to take on a new position at Duke University School of Law. Melissa joined the PW team just under four years ago and produced a plethora of outstanding stories on topics of great importance at a critical juncture in North Carolina history.

In filling a dedicated reporting “beat” that had largely been abandoned by many traditional news media outlets, Melissa quickly became a trusted and respected source for in-depth coverage and up-to-the-minute headlines on a wide array of issues related to the state’s justice and electoral systems. During her tenure at Policy Watch, she broke scores of exclusive stories, shined a light on numerous shortcomings in the way public systems serve the vulnerable in our society and, not surprisingly, claimed several awards for her reporting efforts.

You can review all of the stories that Melissa produced for Policy Watch during her tenure by clicking here and here.

Good luck, Melissa — we will miss you!