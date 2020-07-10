Commentary

Farewell to former Policy Watch reporter, Melissa Boughton

By
4 hours ago
1 Comment
In Commentary

Melissa Boughton

It’s with a great deal of sadness that the NC Policy Watch team bade farewell last week to Courts, Law and Democracy Reporter Melissa Boughton, who left to take on a new position at Duke University School of Law. Melissa joined the PW team just under four years ago and produced a plethora of outstanding stories on topics of great importance at a critical juncture in North Carolina history.

In filling a dedicated reporting “beat” that had largely been abandoned by many traditional news media outlets, Melissa quickly became a trusted and respected source for in-depth coverage and up-to-the-minute headlines on a wide array of issues related to the state’s justice and electoral systems. During her tenure at Policy Watch, she broke scores of exclusive stories, shined a light on numerous shortcomings in the way public systems serve the vulnerable in our society and, not surprisingly, claimed several awards for her reporting efforts.

You can review all of the stories that Melissa produced for Policy Watch during her tenure by clicking here and here.

Good luck, Melissa — we will miss you!

No related posts.

One Comment


  1. Clifton Lavenhouse

    July 10, 2020 at 8:10 am

    I truly enjoyed Ms Boughton’s updates and will be missed.
    Thank you.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Ballots battles: GOP pushes again for voter ID, ACLU challenges roadblock to voting by mail

With the start of early voting in North ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Financial and health risks of COVID-19 disproportionately affect N.C. Latinx population

Julia Pimentel Gudiel came to North Carolina from Guatemala for her children. While her four kids st [...]

U.S. Supreme Court hands victories to religious employers in health care, employment

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a Trump administration effort to exempt empl [...]

Parents struggle with question of return to UNC campuses

Last semester, as the COVID-19 pandemic closed all UNC System campuses, Samantha Pilot welcomed her [...]

PW exclusive: The death of a pipeline

After years of effort, opponents of the cancelled Atlantic Coast Pipeline celebrate, reflect and loo [...]

Black history matters!

For the past month, there has been much said about the current racial climate in America. The eyes o [...]

Glimmers of hope at a time of crisis

If ever there was a year in which it is a good thing to be past the midway point, 2020 would appear [...]

Bottom Lines Matter

The post Bottom Lines Matter appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

What to the slave is the Fourth of July?

…Fellow-citizens, pardon me, allow me to ask, why am I called upon to speak here to-day? What have I [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch