Durham student acting troupe stays true to mission with powerful new video

Current and former members of ONE VOICE, Durham Hillside High School’s premier acting troupe, came together to speak their truths in this powerful new video titled “Being Black in America.”

The video was made in response to the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Floyd’s death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was captured in a chilling video that sparked outrage across the nation and throughout the world.

Breonna Taylor was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky during an errant “no-knock” drug search warrant.

Arbery was shot to death while jogging in Glynn County, Georgia. Police arrested Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael in the death, and charged them with murder and aggravated assault. William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the man who filmed Arbery’s murder, has also been arrested and is charged with with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

One Voice is the voice of youth empowerment. It’s committed to creating new works that speak to today’s issues.

Currently, the nation is faced with several major issues. One Voice members are staying true to its mission by addressing these issues through written and spoken dialogue.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the troupe have used technology to present their acting skills and talents. The actor’s voice must continue to be heard even during the pandemic.

Our students are encouraged to speak truth about racial inequalities, racism and police brutality.

Wendell Tabb, Hillside High School’s, program director