Education

Durham student acting troupe stays true to mission with powerful new video

By
6 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Education

Current and former members of ONE VOICE, Durham Hillside High School’s premier acting troupe, came together to speak their truths in this powerful new video titled “Being Black in America.”

The video was made in response to the recent killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Floyd’s death at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was captured in a chilling video that sparked outrage across the nation and throughout the world.

Breonna Taylor was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky during an errant “no-knock” drug search warrant.

Arbery was shot to death while jogging in Glynn County, Georgia. Police arrested Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael in the death, and charged them with murder and aggravated assault. William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the man who filmed Arbery’s murder, has also been arrested and is charged with with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

One Voice is the voice of youth empowerment. It’s committed to creating new works that speak to today’s issues.

Currently, the nation is faced with several major issues. One Voice members are staying true to its mission by addressing these issues through written and spoken dialogue.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the troupe have used technology to present their acting skills and talents. The actor’s voice must continue to be heard even during the pandemic.

Our students are encouraged to speak truth about racial inequalities, racism and police brutality.

                                                           Wendell Tabb, Hillside High School’s, program director

 

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Superintendent Mark Johnson upset over revisions to social distancing requirements on school buses

State Superintendent Mark Johnson charged this week that a lack ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Sole school in controversial Innovative School District renewed for another year

NC State evaluators warn, however, of basic problems in the program's structure Buoyed by a fav [...]

Financial and health risks of COVID-19 disproportionately affect N.C. Latinx population

Julia Pimentel Gudiel came to North Carolina from Guatemala for her children. While her four kids st [...]

U.S. Supreme Court hands victories to religious employers in health care, employment

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a Trump administration effort to exempt empl [...]

Parents struggle with question of return to UNC campuses

Last semester, as the COVID-19 pandemic closed all UNC System campuses, Samantha Pilot welcomed her [...]

The GOP’s Back-in-Class or Bust express

The post The GOP’s Back-in-Class or Bust express appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Reflections on systemic racism in higher education

CHAPEL HILL – Several of my White friends and colleagues have asked me recently what changes are req [...]

Black history matters!

For the past month, there has been much said about the current racial climate in America. The eyes o [...]

Glimmers of hope at a time of crisis

If ever there was a year in which it is a good thing to be past the midway point, 2020 would appear [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch