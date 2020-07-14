Supreme Court on reopening bowling alleys: “Not so fast”

A Guilford County Superior Court judge’s ruling from last week that allowed all of the state’s bowling alleys to reopen under a set of very specific criteria designed to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus has been stayed by the state Supreme Court.

As AP reported this afternoon:

“On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court granted the request of state attorneys for Cooper, who says Judge James Gale’s preliminary injunction last week would make it harder to reopen schools and other businesses as coronavirus cases increase. The Supreme Court’s decision puts a temporary delay upon Gale’s order, meaning the bowling alleys are subject to Cooper’s directive again and must shut down again for now. The justices also agreed to review the content of Gale’s decision. “

Click here to see the Supreme Court’s order.