Trump administration rescinds ICE rule on international college students

On Tuesday the Trump administration rescinded a new Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy that would have stripped international students of their visas if their courses are taught online during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The move comes after Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) sued the administration, kicking off a coalition of schools in 17 states legally challenging the policy.

A federal court judge in Boston announced the administration had rescinded the policy at the first hearing on Tuesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union celebrated the announcement Tuesday, but called the initial policy decision part of an ongoing attack on immigrants by the administration.

“Thankfully, this attack on students is over,” said Andrea Flores, deputy director of immigration policy for the ACLU, in a written statement. “But the administration will undoubtedly continue in its failure to protect the people in America by using the pandemic for its hateful agenda to dismantle our immigration system, rather than creating a coordinated response for the future of our nation. These actions continue to do one thing: harm us all. But today, we are reminded that victories are possible — our fight continues.”

“There are over 1 million international students in the U.S., coming from different parts of the globe, whose lives and futures were jeopardized by this cruel and senseless ban,” Flores said. “This victory belongs to those who said enough. We are grateful to students and institutions, including Harvard, MIT, and so many others who defended their students and classmates — in the courts, in the streets, and through policy shifts.”

This week UNC-Chapel Hill was among the signatories to a letter from the American Council on Education asking that the policy be rescinded.

From that letter: