COVID-19, News

As COVID cases continue to rise, state focuses attention on Latinx community

By
1 hour ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

With North Carolina fast approaching 100,000 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, state health officials are stepping up testing for historically marginalized communities.

Governor Cooper’s office announced Thursday the launching of a new website to help Spanish-speaking North Carolinians determine if they should consider being tested for COVID-19. Additional online tools will help those individuals monitor their symptoms if they have tested positive for the virus or been exposed to it.

NCDHHS Advisor Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi stresses the importance of wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of mid-July, the Latinx/Hispanic population represents 44 percent of North Carolina’s positive cases (where the ethnicity is known) yet they make-up 9 percent of the state’s population.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is also offering a series of community testing events where people can get tested for the coronavirus for free and without an appointment or a doctor’s order.

Making testing more accessible is essential for people living or working in high-risk settings such as long-term facilities, construction sites, correctional facilities and food processing plants.

On Thursday, state health officials fielded concerns that some immigrants with COVID-like symptoms were not being treated with the level of care at hospitals as those with health insurance.

“Our hospitals are already by law required to treat anyone who walks through their doors. They cannot be asking about either insurance status or immigration status in order to treat someone who is right in front of them,” reminded DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen.

Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, a NCDHHS Advisor, agreed more should be done to address cultural sensitivities during this pandemic as she has heard similar complaints.

“It is extremely important we talk together and understand where these situations are happening. Organizations should not put already struggling families, already fearful about what is happening with their health, [in a position] to explain that they are sick enough to be in the hospital,” said Martinez-Bianchi.

Cohen pledged her office would follow up on those concerns.

There are 18 community events scheduled this Friday with six slated for Saturday and more next week.

Click here to find the latest listing of community testing sites.

Source: NCDHHS

 

 

 

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Asheville City Council passes resolution apologizing for slavery, pledging reparations

In a unanimous vote Tuesday evening, Asheville City ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Housing advocates, legal experts expect wave of evictions following expiration of state moratorium

Red and white “For Rent” signs have yet to crop up on lawns in Southeast Raleigh, but Kimberly Mukta [...]

Key senators predict victory in battle with Trump over renaming military facilities that honor Confederates, including Fort Bragg

WASHINGTON — Key U.S. senators are preparing for battle with the White House over renaming military [...]

As COVID cases rise, Cooper outlines plans for reopening NC’s schools safely

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper directed school districts Tuesday to reopen schools with a mix of in- [...]

Tillis votes down amendment targeting toxic PFAS chemicals; cites “jurisdictional” issues

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis backs legislation that would declare a widespread class of toxic [...]

Colleges and universities should only reopen when it is safe to do so

The current August reopening plans of the University of North Carolina campuses are a serious threat [...]

Grappling with the back-to-school conundrum

Nation’s failed response to the pandemic leaves state and local officials in an almost impossible si [...]

The GOP’s Back-in-Class or Bust express

The post The GOP’s Back-in-Class or Bust express appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Reflections on systemic racism in higher education

CHAPEL HILL – Several of my White friends and colleagues have asked me recently what changes are req [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch