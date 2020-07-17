Heat on Tillis rises in aftermath of comment about “Hispanic population” and COVID

Latinx members of Congress joined a growing chorus of critics taking aim at North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis yesterday in the aftermath of a comment he made in a Tuesday “telephone town hall” meeting. In assessing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Tillis told his audience that “I’m not a scientist and I’m not a statistician, but one of the concerns that we’ve had more recently is that the Hispanic population now constitutes about 44 percent of the positive cases. And we do have some concerns that in the Hispanic population we’ve seen less consistent adherence to social distancing and wearing a mask.”

While it’s true Latinx North Carolinians constitute a disproportionate share of infected individuals, Tillis’ claim that this is attributable to, in effect, irresponsibility on their part, appears to be false and has led to outcries from several individuals that the comment was irresponsible and racist.

This is from a story published this morning by the Washington Post: