How North Carolina political leaders are remembering Congressman John Lewis

Civil rights icon John Lewis died Friday at the age of 80 following a brief stint with pancreatic cancer.

Here’s how North Carolinians are remembering the legendary activist who spent more than three decades in Congress:

Congressman John Lewis was a hero whose lessons will echo for generations to come. Let’s all honor him by working to live up to his example. – RC pic.twitter.com/0PhCmptjyo — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) July 18, 2020

Congresswoman Alma Adams:

America has lost its greatest living hero. Everything John Lewis did was in the service of Justice. It was an honor to make “good trouble” with John in the House, and I will miss my friend. My prayers are with his family and every seeker of justice who mourns him today. pic.twitter.com/JPmhF8VWQW — Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) July 18, 2020

Congressman G. K. Butterfield:

Courage, conviction, the Conscience of Congress–Congressman John Lewis was an American hero who epitomized the true spirit of the Civil Rights Movement. From the streets of Selma to the Halls of Congress, an original Freedom Rider and a forever freedom fighter, John Lewis dedicated his life to the cause of justice and equality and will always be remembered for his humility and strength. His fervent passion and fearless conviction will forever be a reminder to never be afraid of getting into ‘good trouble’ for a good cause. John R. Lewis was a dear friend, and he will be deeply missed, but never forgotten. He now belongs to the ages.

Congressman David Price:

“Congressman John Lewis’ remarkable life — rising from the Jim Crow South to courageous leadership in the Civil Rights movement to his service in the halls of Congress — is a uniquely American story, as he often said. But his love of our country was expressed in his lifelong determination that it redeem its failures and live up to its democratic promise. His moral clarity in the face of injustice harnessed the power of everyday people to demand equality in the eyes of the law, a fair chance at a better life, and inclusion in the “beloved community.”

“John had a special passion for voting and voting rights — fighting to restore the full power of the Voting Rights Act and arousing voters with reminders of the price that has been paid for their rights. As a senior Ways and Means Committee member, he was a force behind more accessible health care. But John used his position to interpret and educate as well as to legislate. He led the Faith and Politics pilgrimage every year to the bridge at Selma and other civil rights sites. Many times I have seen him interrupt whatever he was doing to greet a school group with a word of inspiration or to answer a visitor’s question.

“John’s greatness, in other words, consisted not only in his courage and determination as a young man on that bridge, but in a lifetime spent telling the story of the movement and calling our country and all of us to our better selves. His personal combination of humility, a prophetic faith, dogged determination, and conviction of the value and potential of every human being was, in my experience, absolutely unique. His death leaves a huge void, but his memory compels us to carry forward his vision and the struggles it requires.”

Congressman Greg Murphy:

We indeed still face racial challenges in this nation but his approach of peaceful and respectful disobedience led so many to search their souls and change their hearts. His contributions to the progress of civil liberties in this country cannot be emphasized enough. — Greg Murphy (@RepGregMurphy) July 18, 2020

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx:

Very saddened to hear about the passing of my colleague John Lewis. May God provide his family with counsel and strength during this time. We will never forget his passion and spirit in his pursuit of justice. https://t.co/2so6RoBRW5 — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) July 18, 2020

Congressman Patrick McHenry:

Just recently, my wife Giulia and I bought this book for our two young daughters. We wanted them to learn about the childhood of a truly exceptional American, John Lewis. Like so many others, we are saddened to learn of his passing. pic.twitter.com/IIyMAWrlTL — Patrick McHenry (@PatrickMcHenry) July 18, 2020

Congressman Ted Budd:

Rest In Peace, John Lewis. May God Bless his memory and may we all remember his heroism in the pursuit of justice. https://t.co/eAYQOmbypt — Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) July 18, 2020

Senator Thom Tillis:

John Lewis was a titan who fought for justice and equality for all. His legacy as a civil rights leader will continue to have a profound impact on our nation for generations to come. Susan and I send our deepest condolences to his family.

Cal Cunningham, US Senate candidate:



A heartbreaking loss. Rep. John Lewis changed the course of this country, courageously working to ensure our nation lived up to its promise—and inspired the generations that followed to do the same. My thoughts are with his loved ones.