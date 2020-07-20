Faculty urge UNC System leaders to move Fall semester online as COVID-19 pandemic worsens

Dear Chair Randy Ramsey, members of the Board of Governors of the UNC system, Interim President William Roper, and President-Elect Peter Hans:

On July 7th, 2020, 34 faculty, graduate students, and staff from 10 UNC-system campuses emailed a letter (link is below) to the chancellors and provosts of their universities. We now urge you, as Chair and members of the BoG, to:

1. Move online: Because the COVID-19 epidemic is not yet under control and because communities surrounding our campuses are put at risk by campus activities, it is unsafe for students and instructors to return to face-to-face instruction; online or remote teaching should be the default mode on all campuses during the Fall, 2020 semester.

2. Be transparent: Increase participation of faculty, students, and staff in decision-making and improve communication between and among administrators, faculty, students, and staff.

3. Protect the health and economic well-being of the university community: Routinely test individuals, implement thorough and rigorous contact tracing, and provide protective equipment to all those who must be on campus. Ensure the continued employment of campus employees. We oppose all COVID-19-related furloughs and terminations of vulnerable workers and those who are essential to the core academic mission.

The health crisis in North Carolina has gotten worse. COVID-19 Infections surpassed 100,000 today. Hospitalizations, and deaths have increased significantly and show no sign of stopping. COVID cases have recently occurred among UNC athletes and campus workers, although classes have not yet begun (see story).

In addition, current student housing plans put our dormitories in the Center for Disease Control’s “highest risk” category for spreading the virus (see CDC statement here). Local school boards in towns with UNC campuses are responding to the inevitable surge in cases by moving August-September classes for K-12 students on-line (see story). If public schools with an August 17th opening are already deemed unsafe for children and staff, certainly campuses opening on August 10th cannot be safe for anyone.

As infections increase, so too do voters’ concerns. The petition that grew out of the letter to the chancellors and provosts has, as we write this, nearly 3,000 signatures, including many heartbreaking testimonies from members of campus communities and the North Carolina public at large. It has also received considerable media coverage (News & Observer; CBS17.com).

Parents, elderly residents, workers in businesses that serve our campuses, and many students, faculty, and staff are calling on you to join other universities, public and private, in choosing safety.

Here is a link to the letter and the petition:

https://www.thepetitionsite.com/263/596/058/unc-must-ensure-the-safety-and-well-being-of-faculty-staff-and-students-during-this-pandemic/

Sincerely,

Sherryl Kleinman, Emerita Professor of Sociology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and David Auerbach, Emeritus Assistant Professor of Philosophy, NC State University

David Ambaras, Professor of History, North Carolina State University

Beth Bee, Associate Professor of Geography, Planning and Environment, East Carolina University

Michael Behrent, Associate Professor of History, Appalachian State University