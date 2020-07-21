Letter urges white tenured faculty to strike at UNC-Chapel Hill over return during COVID-19 pandemic

UNC-Chapel Hill’s Anti-Racist Graduate Worker Collective at UNC-Chapel Hill is calling on white tenured faculty members to strike this Fall unless the university moves to remote instruction as its default.

In a letter released this week, the group urges the faculty members with the greatest power and security to take this step to support faculty, staff and students for whom it would be much more difficult.

“Those who will be most affected by UNC reopening this fall are those who have already risked so much to make campus safe and just for everyone,” the group wrote in its letter. “It is wrong for the most protected workers to risk the least and the least protected workers to risk the most.”

“We have sacrificed a lot in our efforts to make campus safe without faculty support,” the group wrote. “Now we are asking you to join us. We come to you with hopeful solidarity and genuine willingness to share our hard earned experiential knowledge, resources, and networks developed over years as labor organizers and activists. There is very little time for you to take the steps necessary to mitigate the sickness and death UNC’s fall reopening will cause. We are hopeful and resolute that you will.

The letter comes after a series of petitions from students, faculty and staff urging university and UNC System leaders to reconsider bringing tens of thousands of students back to the 17 UNC campuses beginning next month.

On Monday a group of current and emeritus faculty from across the system sent a letter to UNC System leaders asking online-only classes to be the default system-wide in the Fall semester.

Last week more than 200 faculty at Appalachian State University signed a letter asking students and their families to make the decision to take classes online this semester.

UNC Board of Governors Chairman Randy Ramsey made clear last week that individual campuses and their chancellors will not have the power to make decisions about going entirely online due to COVID-19 infections on their campuses. Instead, he told school leaders in an email, that decision will be made by the UNC Board of Governors and incoming UNC System President Peter Hans.

The UNC Board of Governors meets Wednesday in committees and will hold its full board meeting Thursday.

A petition to move instruction online in the Fall semester launched last week has gotten more than 3,000 signatures.

This week’s Anti-Racist Graduate Worker Collective letter, in full: