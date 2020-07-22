Commentary

Trump, NC GOP now shamelessly attempting to cash in on masks – what’s next?

2 hours ago
President Trump

Today’s “you can’t make this stuff up” story from Trumpland: a new fundraising appeal in which the commander-in-chief’s supporters tout — we are not making this up — “Exclusive Trump 2020 Face Masks.”

Yes — remember all that stuff about Trump not wearing a mask and refusing to even acknowledge that the practice is a good idea? Well, he’s changed his tune on the issue recently and while the switcheroo was horrifically and destructively tardy, one supposes that it’s a case of better late than never.

All that said, the shamelessness of the new cash request is striking.

According to the new electronic appeal sent out Tuesday morning, donors can send in as little as $35 to the North Carolina Republican Party and get three masks featuring Trump’s name and an outline of the state of North Carolina. Click here to visit the website to which the email links.

Some deal, huh?

Of course, if this new scheme is in keeping with Trump’s longstanding and well-earned record of delivering lousy products and services to (and taking every possible advantage of) those with whom he does business, it won’t be at all surprising if:

a) the masks are real cheapos made from toxic Russian tissue paper,

b) a Trump family member has figured out some way to profit personally from the scheme, and

c) this is just the first in a series of efforts by the Trumpists to capitalize on rapidly evolving public opinion trends by cynically appropriating ideas they long opposed. Just watch — if they can figure out a way to spin it, it won’t be long till Trump is selling reversible masks that feature a Confederate flag on one side and the words “Black Lives Matter” on the other.

No related posts.

