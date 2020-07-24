Veteran House leader who played a key role in GOP’s redistricting maps bows out of 2020 race

Representative David Lewis (R-Harnett) will withdraw from November’s General Election, ending an 18 years stint in the NC State House.

The Harnett County lawmaker, who was a chief architect of the Republican’s redistricting maps and a proponent of photo voter ID, released the following statement on his website Friday:

“Since 2003, I’ve had the honor and privilege of representing the people of Harnett County, and I’ve taken this great responsibility seriously, offering everything I have and everything I am in service, to improve the lives of my neighbors and our community. I’m proud of the growth both in our Great State and within our beloved County, and I know the future of our community is strong.”

“In this esteemed legislative body, I have learned from spirited debate while showing respect for my political adversaries by avoiding personal attacks. A few years ago, President George W. Bush stated, “too often we judge other groups by their worst examples, while judging ourselves by our best intentions.” I challenge each one of us to focus on debating the ideas while not seeking to personally destroy those with opposing ideology.”

“It has been one of my greatest honors to serve in the House, surpassed only by marrying my wife Michelle and being the father to our three beautiful children. I love my wife and kids and I recognize that their sacrifice has been measurably greater than my own, because they really didn’t have a say in when Dad was coming home. My service in the House has come with great personal sacrifice and loss of valuable time with my family, as well as my livelihood. I will never be able to truly know how many times my assistance with homework was missed, or how many ballgames, school award ceremonies, church events, family vacations, and all the once-in-a-lifetime moments that I have forgone while serving in the House.”

“The time has come to focus my energies in new directions, and to allow another capable leader to serve in this important role. As such, I have decided to not seek re-election. I remain steadfast in my commitment to the people of House District 53 and will fulfill the remainder of my term in service to our community.”

In this last session, Rep. Lewis chaired the House Rules Committee, the Redistricting Committee, and the House Select Committee of School Safety.