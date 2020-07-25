COVID-19, News

Senate Republicans pursue benefits pay cut for jobless; adjourn without action

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In COVID-19, News

Possibly related posts:

  1. Recovery from historic unemployment claims will take time
  2. Another poll finds strong backing for Cooper’s crisis management, reelection
  3. House Appropriations Committee approves $1.6B spending plan for federal aid
  4. The next big clash on Capitol Hill: aid to state and local governments
  5. Lawmakers, workers, advocates call for NC to rebuild its unemployment system

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

U.S. House passes bipartisan public lands bill; next stop president’s desk

WASHINGTON — Major environmental legislation sailed through Congress ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
PW special report part two: Lax local regulation allows toxic carcinogen to infiltrate drinking water across the Cape Fear River Basin

It took a little more than two weeks for the wastewater contaminated with the toxic chemical 1,4-Dio [...]

Vaccine makers deny political pressure in race for safe, effective shot

Leaders of the five biopharmaceutical companies working on some of the top candidates for COVID-19 v [...]

PW special report: While toxic chemical polluted Cape Fear River Basin, some utilities officials dismissed public health risk

One Greensboro official falsely accused scientist of scaring public for private gain; Reidsville sou [...]

Monday numbers: What’s immune to the economic pain of COVID-19? The NC lottery.

The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked the finances of millions of Americans: Record une [...]

COVID-19 proves that Senator Thom Tillis was wrong about rules for public health

In 2015, U.S. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina argued that we don’t need government rules for p [...]

I’m a UNC student, and I’m angry and scared

It’s difficult to put into words the rage I felt upon learning that UNC will not inform students if [...]

The pandemic election: NC makes voting slightly easier, but more action is needed

For a nation that has long billed itself as the “world’s greatest democracy,” the U.S. carries a lot [...]

As homeschooling grows, children need protection

With the pandemic forcing children to remain at least partly out of school during the approaching fa [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch