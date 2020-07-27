New NBC/Marist poll offers more encouraging news for Biden and Cunningham

The latest NBC News/Marist University poll has more good news for Democrats at the top of the ticket in North Carolina this fall. As NBC reported early this morning:

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 7 points in the key swing state of North Carolina, according to a new NBC News/Marist poll, with voters also favoring Democratic Senate and gubernatorial candidates and saying by 2 to 1 that the state was right to balk at the Trump administration’s Charlotte convention plans over concerns about coronavirus safety protocols. Among registered voters, Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, got the support of 51 percent, compared with 44 percent who backed Trump. In March, Biden had a 4-point advantage in a head-to-head matchup, 49 percent to 45 percent. Democratic Senate candidate Cal Cunningham leads GOP Sen. Thom Tillis by 9 points, with the backing of 50 percent of voters, compared to Tillis’ 41 percent.

It would appear that both Biden and Cunningham are increasing their leads. Just under three weeks ago, Raleigh-based Public Policy Polling found Biden ahead of Trump in North Carolina 50-46 and Cunningham up 47-39.

Most national analysts see North Carolina as an absolute “must win” for the Trump re-election campaign. This morning, CNN also reported that Trump trails Biden 51-46 in Florida, which is “as state no Republican has won the presidency without in 96 years.”

One-stop early voting starts in North Carolina in 80 days.