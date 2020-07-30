Commentary, COVID-19, NC Budget and Tax Center

Why the Republicans’ piecemeal relief plan won’t get the job done for NC

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary, COVID-19, NC Budget and Tax Center

Image: AdobeStock

The Republican COVID-19 relief plan unveiled in Washington earlier this week fails to meet the needs of North Carolina families. Nor does it address our unprecedented state fiscal crisis, which means it will make the recession longer and more painful.

This crisis is bigger than any since the Great Depression, but the Republican’s piecemeal proposal falls well short of the breadth and depth of aid desperately needed across a range of issues.

New research released last week by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows the number of people struggling to get enough to eat has increased dramatically and a huge number of people are falling behind on rent — just as the national moratorium on evictions has expired.

In North Carolina, one out of five renters – 422,000 people – are behind on their payments. Nearly 8% of the workforce is unemployed. And one in five adults living with children —522,000 — reported that their children were not eating enough because of the public health crisis and recession has cut into the family income.

Yet the proposal puts forth woefully inadequate solutions to these problems, despite the fact that the federal government is best positioned to provide bold solutions.

There is no increase in SNAP benefits to help people buy food for themselves and their families, no funding for homelessness services or additional rental vouchers, and substantially less money for laid-off workers, even though high numbers of COVID-19 cases could mean that many people are unlikely to return to work soon.

It also doesn’t include nearly enough aid to state and local governments to prevent layoffs of teachers and public workers and cuts to schools, Medicaid or critical public services. Revenue projections released by the General Assembly’s Fiscal Research Division predicted a loss of nearly 7% in the state fiscal year that ended in June and a nearly 10% loss in the current fiscal year.

With a state constitutional requirement to balance the budget, the reality of limited revenue jeopardizes the state’s investments in K-12 and higher education, public health, transportation and numerous other core structures and services.

And while tens of millions of people are facing serious financial hardship, Black, Latinx, Indigenous and immigrant people have been hit the hardest because of structural racism that creates disparities in education, employment, housing and health care.

For example, an estimated 301,000 North Carolinians were excluded from receiving stimulus checks because they live in a household where at least one family member files taxes using an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) instead of a Social Security number. Nonetheless, the latest proposal by Senate Republicans backs additional stimulus checks while continuing to leave out this community that pays taxes and performs essential work we all depend on.

During the negotiations over a final package, Congress must prioritize support for people hard hit by the crisis. Lawmakers should do this by ensuring these people get the help they need and by working to prevent states, cities, and towns from making deep budget cuts that will hurt tens of millions.

It is imperative that Congress act immediately to negotiate a bipartisan agreement that provides a strong safety net:

  • Provides additional federal funding for Medicaid programs and direct grants to states to protect core public services such as education and transportation, in addition to aid for local governments;
  • Continues expanded unemployment benefits, while supporting businesses and the economy by providing people with a modest income during this challenging time;
  • Temporarily increases SNAP benefits and housing assistance;
  • Creates an emergency fund for states to help people who are falling through the cracks and to create subsidized jobs programs when workers can participate safely; and
  • Advances inclusive policies that acknowledge both the contributions of immigrants and the unique challenges many immigrants face through limited access to public benefits and COVID relief.

This unprecedented crisis, drawn out by poor leadership at the highest level, must be met with unprecedented federal policies that prioritize the needs of people. North Carolina’s U.S. Senators Tillis and Burr must put people first by calling on congressional leaders to do more and pass a better relief package, especially for state and local governments and low-income North Carolinians who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic and are facing the greatest financial hurdles.

Suzy Khachaturyan is a Policy Analyst at the NC Budget & Tax Center, a project of the North Carolina Justice Center.

Possibly related posts:

  1. U.S. needs to think bigger and for the long-term in attacking the COVID-19 pandemic
  2. New report: Now is no time for federal and state governments to retreat
  3. Shelter-at-home orders protect people; lifting them would invite a spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths
  4. North Carolina’s first legislative response will fall short of meeting even immediate needs
  5. NC has expanded food assistance during the pandemic. It should be a permanent change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Federal funding is essential to saving North Carolina’s public services

[Click here to download a PDF version of ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Monday numbers: A reminder of some basic facts about Medicaid on its 55th anniversary

This week marks the 55th anniversary of one the most successful human service programs in U.S. histo [...]

Controversy follows receipt of Paycheck Protection Program funds by public charter schools

At least 50 North Carolina charter schools took money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program ( [...]

PW special report part two: Lax local regulation allows toxic carcinogen to infiltrate drinking water across the Cape Fear River Basin

It took a little more than two weeks for the wastewater contaminated with the toxic chemical 1,4-Dio [...]

Vaccine makers deny political pressure in race for safe, effective shot

Leaders of the five biopharmaceutical companies working on some of the top candidates for COVID-19 v [...]

#MeToo movement exposes failure of U.S. military to take seriously sexual assault

Editor’s note: The issue of violence committed against women in the U.S. military, including sexual [...]

Unprecedented crisis demands strong medicine from the federal government

It’s been more than six months now since the novel coronavirus produced its first diagnosed infectio [...]

COVID-19 should spell the end of a controversial teacher licensure requirement in NC

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted U.S. public education to a greater extent than any other event i [...]

Budget cuts loom large for the UNC system

The post Budget cuts loom large for the UNC system appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch