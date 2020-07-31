Environment, public health

Here’s something else to worry about: more mosquito days

By
2 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Environment, public health

It’s not your imagination. Mosquitoes are worse than they used to be.

In central North Carolina, mosquito season is nearly two weeks longer now than it was 35 years ago, according to a Climate Central report.

In Asheville, there are 18 more mosquito days; Greensboro has an additional 16.Climate conditions in Greenville add 12 days to the season, and an extra week in Charlotte. In Wilmington, where it is already warm and humid, there are just three more mosquito days per year, for a total of 214.

Almost half the year is now suitable for mosquitos to thrive in western North Carolina, and 59%  along the coast.

The number of mosquito days was calculated based on studies from the National Institutes of Health, which found mosquitoes survive best at temperatures between 50-95 degrees and a relative humidity of at least 42%.

According to Climate Central, these conditions are increasing in nearly two-thirds of the 239 sites analyzed in the contiguous US, from the 1980s to the 2010s.

Mosquitos aren’t merely an annoyance. They can carry diseases, such as Zika, malaria, Chikungunya virus, dengue and West Nile.

West Nile virus, in particular, is projected to spread with climate change, as temperatures increase and warm seasons lengthen.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the rate of disease in humans as a result of mosquito, tick and flea bites tripled in the US from 2004 to 2016. Researchers have identified nine new germs carried by mosquitoes in the last 15 years.

No related posts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

Be prepared: North Carolina in the cone for Tropical Storm Isaias

The eastern half of North Carolina is in ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Reopening public schools: A look inside one district’s decision-making process

On July 16, the Onslow County Board of Education weighed one of the biggest decisions it had ever fa [...]

Monday numbers: A reminder of some basic facts about Medicaid on its 55th anniversary

This week marks the 55th anniversary of one the most successful human service programs in U.S. histo [...]

Controversy follows receipt of Paycheck Protection Program funds by public charter schools

At least 50 North Carolina charter schools took money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program ( [...]

PW special report part two: Lax local regulation allows toxic carcinogen to infiltrate drinking water across the Cape Fear River Basin

It took a little more than two weeks for the wastewater contaminated with the toxic chemical 1,4-Dio [...]

#MeToo movement exposes failure of U.S. military to take seriously sexual assault

Editor’s note: The issue of violence committed against women in the U.S. military, including sexual [...]

Unprecedented crisis demands strong medicine from the federal government

It’s been more than six months now since the novel coronavirus produced its first diagnosed infectio [...]

COVID-19 should spell the end of a controversial teacher licensure requirement in NC

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted U.S. public education to a greater extent than any other event i [...]

Budget cuts loom large for the UNC system

The post Budget cuts loom large for the UNC system appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch