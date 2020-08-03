Moral Mondays movement goes national and virtual this afternoon to protest Senate’s relief blockade

In case you missed it, the national Poor People’s Campaign will be hosting a one hour, online protest this afternoon at 3:30 to demonstrate against the U.S. Senate’s continued blockade of adequate pandemic relief legislation. This is from the announcement for the event that the group has entitled “Moral Monday to Stop McConnell’s Misery, Meanness and Mayhem”:

On Monday at 3:30pm ET /12:30pm PT the Poor People’s Campaign will launch a Moral Monday to Stop McConnell’s Misery, Meanness and Mayhem. Senate Majority Leader McConnell is too comfortable with the thousands of deaths and untold suffering from the pandemics of COVID-19, systemic racism and poverty. In this urgent crisis of leadership, we must come together to demand a full and just relief package that lifts from the bottom.

RSVP Now to Join PPC Co-chairs and Movement Family on Moral Monday to Stop McConnell’s Misery, Meanness and Mayhem.

As Mother Jones taught us, we will “Pray for the dead, fight like hell for the living!”

It has been nearly five months since this government took action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are now facing the worst public health crisis in a century and an economic recession that rivals the Great Depression.

Before the pandemic, there were already 140 million people who were poor or one emergency away from being poor. Now, 50 million unemployment claims have been filed since March and 20 million Americans face evictions in the days ahead, while at the same time US billionaires have increased their wealth by over $700 billion.

Yet, under Mitch McConnell’s leadership, the Senate Republicans have proposed a bill that will leave citizens and states with fewer protections and funds. Instead of bolstering unemployment benefits and extending renter protections, the proposed bill actually increases the military budget, maintains tax breaks for the wealthy, undermines public schools’ ability to safely reopen and institutes legal immunity for corporations and companies that are forcing people back to work in unsafe conditions.

Join us for a Moral Monday to Stop McConnell’s Misery, Meanness and Mayhem, this Monday, August 3, 2020 at 3:30pm ET as we honor the dead, flood the phone lines of Majority Leader McConnell and push for a full and just relief package.

Forward together, not one step back!

Rev. Dr. William Barber and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis

Co-Chairs, Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival