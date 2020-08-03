COVID-19, Education, Higher Ed, News, Uncategorized

UNC-Chapel Hill launches COVID-19 dashboard, shows 173 infections as students return to dorms this week

By
5 hours ago
UNC-Chapel Hill, the flagship school of the UNC System, has launched its own COVID-19 data dashboard as students have begun moving back to campus.

Similar to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, UNC-Chapel Hill’s shows the number of tests conducted, the number of positives, the capacity at the school for isolation and quarantine as well as the number and percentage of courses being taught face-to-face, online-only and in a “hyflex” model. The percentage of student tests and positives by week is also provided in the dashboard.

 

 

Last updated on July 31, the  dashboard now shows 173 infections among UNC community members — 137 of them students. That number includes the previously discloses 37 positive tests that led the school to temporarily suspend workouts among student athletes who returned to campus early.

Thirteen of those infections were recorded in the last week of July, before most students moved in to dorms. Students are scheduled to arrive from Aug. 3-10 in appointed time windows.

The university is not doing mass-testing of students, faculty or staff who do not show symptoms, saying that negative tests could give people a false sense of security. That could lead to them taking fewer precautions, administrators have said, and community spread is the greatest danger.

According to the dashboard, the university had tested 1,289 students as of July 31. The 10.6% total positive rate among students tested is higher than the current statewide 8% total positive rate.

 

