Commentary

Higher education group blasts new scheme for selecting UNC System chancellors

By
5 hours ago
Leave a comment
In Commentary

UNC System President Peter Hans.

As Policy Watch reported two weeks ago, the UNC Board of Governors is considering a controversial change from new system president Peter Hans to the way the chancellor selection process will work at the system’s various campuses.

This is from reporter Joe Killian’s story:

“Hans’ proposed change would allow the UNC System president to add up to two candidates to search process. Those candidates would go through the same interviews as other candidates, but would automatically move forward as part of a slate of finalists for the position. In effect, the president would have the power to both insert candidates into the search process without approval from the board of trustees, those candidates would become finalists for the positions whether or not the board of trustees approves and the president would then choose a final candidate from those finalists.”

As Killian also reported in July, the proposal received a negative response in some quarters – including from some members of the Board of Trustees at East Carolina University, who expressed a concern that such a switch could pave the way for a politically-connected candidate without other obvious qualifications (like North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore) to secure the chancellorship at the Greenville campus.

Yesterday, one of the state’s leading higher education nonprofits, Higher Ed Works, also weighed in with an editorial criticizing the proposal.

Here’s the conclusion to an unsigned essay entitled “Why bother with a search if outcome is decided?” that the group posted yesterday:

“The move would disenfranchise campus Boards of Trustees – again, why go to the trouble to conduct a national search if two finalists have already been chosen? – and strip trustees of ownership in who leads the campus. Trustees have already bristled at the proposal, saying it could politicize chancellor searches.

Further, it would stifle applications from external candidates if they think the search is biased toward internal candidates.

North Carolina’s public universities have been blessed with good leadership and can only benefit from the broadest possible pool of applicants.

Some – like recently retired UNC Charlotte Chancellor Phil Dubois and his predecessor Jim Woodward – came from outside the UNC System to lead its most rapidly growing campus. So did current NC State Chancellor Randy Woodson.

As [UNC Board chair Randall] Ramsey recently noted, the Board of Governors can already return a campus’s recommendations to trustees if it doesn’t like its choices – and has done so.

The President has the same prerogative. There’s no need to make his or her recommendations a self-fulfilling prophecy – the recommendation alone should send a strong signal.

Republicans once billed themselves as the party of local control – “investing authority in the level of government closest to the people.”

That would include trustees at the 17 campuses of the UNC System. So let’s have faith in those local leaders – who are primarily appointed by the Board of Governors – and not dictate their choices to them.

Developing a pool of prospects makes good sense. But mandating the choice of finalists is overkill.”

Click here to read the entire essay.

Possibly related posts:

  1. Fetzer’s long overdue departure offers a ray of sunlight at UNC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also

New report: U.S. should take these steps to get the virus under control

One fervently hopes that things will be in ...

Top Stories from NCPW

  • News
  • Commentary
Republican senator presses reluctant GOP leadership for billions in state, local aid in next relief deal

Burr and Tillis apparently still sticking with McConnell WASHINGTON – GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louis [...]

UNC’s ‘worst-case scenario’ plans could be just the beginning

Enrollment drops. Employee furloughs and layoffs. Faculty cuts. Shuttered athletic programs. UNC Sys [...]

Monday numbers: the shocking number of students and teachers who can’t get online

Millions of children will begin the new school year learning from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. [...]

Special report: The national crisis in unemployment insurance

Balky technology, expiring benefits worry workers, state leaders. Congress is continuing to squabble [...]

Still white after all these years: One woman’s battle with racism and white supremacy culture

In 1986, I was a recent seminary graduate and working with Oakland’s interfaith community. I was ear [...]

As schools reopen, we’re rolling the dice with people’s lives

North Carolina is now almost five months into the massive societal disruption caused by the COVID-19 [...]

The latest buzz in 2020…

The post The latest buzz in 2020… appeared first on NC Policy Watch. [...]

The virus and the vulnerable

The image of a perfect storm conveys a rueful irony – the storm whose components are so intertwined, [...]

Support Our Work
Copyright 2020 | The Progressive Pulse | A Blog from NC Policy Watch