State Board of Education resolution honors Halifax County Schools educator who died after battling the coronavirus

By
6 hours ago
Teicher Patterson

The State Board of Education (SBE) on Thursday approved a resolution honoring the life of Halifax County Schools (HCS) Principal Teicher Patterson who died last month battling the coronavirus.

Mr. Patterson was the principal of the Enfield Middle STEAM Academy, and the 2019 HCS Principal of the Year.

The resolution was read during Thursday’s SBE meeting by state  Principal of the Year Matthew Bristow- Smith, principal of Edgecombe Early College High School.

HCS Superintendent Eric Cunningham said the school district lost a general.

“We lost a real solider who was on the frontline,” Cunningham said.

Mr. Patterson’s career in education spanned 28 years. He was a music teacher, assistant principal, principal and served as president of the N.C. Association of Educators and as a district representative of the NC Parents-Teacher Association of Halifax County.

The resolution noted that Mr. Patterson was present for his students and always went “above and beyond so every child knew they mattered.”

It also pointed out that Mr. Patterson strongly believed that all children, regardless of “circumstances and geography” are capable of achieving at the highest level.

Mr. Patterson was a graduate of N.C. Central University and a member of its band. A district press release said Mr. Patterson wanted to share music with students because he saw it as the tool that moved him from poverty to the middle class.

Here’s the SBE resolution.

