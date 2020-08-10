Editorial: Legislature should support UNC System in its time of crisis

In case you missed it yesterday, the lead editorial in the Greensboro News & Record neatly summed up the dilemma confronting the UNC system as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and what state lawmakers ought to be doing in response.

As the editorial noted, the pandemic has put university leaders between a rock and hard place when it comes to reopening campuses. If students don’t come to school and pay tuition and fees, the university could be forced to make massive cuts.

“The challenges are serious. A new report about plans to deal with financial losses related to dropping enrollment is alarming. The report looks at how the campuses would react to budget cuts that could result if enrollment drops anywhere from 2% to 50% as the pandemic grinds on. Reduced enrollment, of course, means less tuition and fees coming in.”

But, of course, opening schools as per usual would bring massive and unacceptable health risks. The answer, the editorial thoughtfully explains, is for the General Assembly to realize what’s at stake here and to act to preserve what it rightfully terms an “invaluable” state asset. Here’s the conclusion: